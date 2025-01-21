5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

This development follows a PIL filed by the Kinner Maa Eksamajik Sanstha Trust, highlighting challenges like discrimination, unemployment, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

In a major step towards addressing the challenges faced by the transgender community, the governments of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan have constituted Transgender Welfare Boards. The Supreme Court was informed of this development on Tuesday during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the establishment of such boards across India.

The PIL, filed in 2021 by the Kinner Maa Eksamajik Sanstha Trust, sought directives to the Centre and state governments to set up Transgender Welfare Boards to address issues such as discrimination, unemployment, homelessness, and lack of access to education and healthcare for the transgender community. Advocates Narender Kumar Verma and Jaya Sukin represented the trust in the case.

A Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that while five states had acted on the court’s November 2024 notice, several others, including the Union of India, have yet to file their responses despite repeated adjournments. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court directed the remaining states to submit their responses within six weeks. It warned that non-compliance would result in a penalty of ₹40,000, payable to their respective legal aid cells.

The establishment of Transgender Welfare Boards is a key demand of activists and community leaders advocating for the rights and welfare of transgender persons. These boards are expected to facilitate targeted programs, ensure better representation in policymaking, and address pressing social welfare issues.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter in six weeks, during which it will review the progress of the remaining states and the Union of India in complying with its directives. This development marks an important milestone in the judicial push for the inclusion and welfare of transgender persons in India.

