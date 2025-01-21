Meet The Woman Who Scrubs 2nd AC Train Seat, Viral Video Sparks Debate

While many applauded her efforts to promote hygiene, others questioned the necessity of cleaning an already tidy space.

Video of a woman scrubbing a Second AC train seat spotlessly clean has taken the internet by storm, igniting discussions about cleanliness and hygiene standards in Indian Railways. The footage, shared on Instagram by content creator Priya Sharma, has amassed over 12 million views, captivating audiences with her meticulous cleaning routine.

In the video, Priya is seen enthusiastically scrubbing her seat and table with liquid detergent and a sponge. Despite the coach appearing clean initially, her wipes revealed visibly soiled surfaces, highlighting hidden grime. “Even though the 2nd AC coach wasn’t that dirty, I decided to give a small section a quick clean to make it spotless! Cleanliness is not just about messy spaces; even clean ones deserve a little care,” she captioned the post, encouraging others to contribute to maintaining neat surroundings.

The video has divided opinions among viewers. Many praised her proactive approach, with one user commenting, “These are the kinds of videos that should get maximum reach. Positivity spreads when they see someone do it. Hats off to you.” Another added, “What you are doing is inspiring. Please keep it up.”

However, some questioned the necessity of her actions, pointing out that cleaning an already tidy space seemed unnecessary. The viral clip also reignited conversations about the maintenance standards of Indian Railways, with users emphasizing the need for improved services and greater accountability in ensuring passenger comfort.

“I respect what you’re doing, but I don’t want this to be normalised, One Need to do either clean themself or Have to pay Tax on everything. I should pay tonne load of tax and I also need to clean the train myself…?” one viewer commented.

