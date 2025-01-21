Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meet The Woman Who Scrubs 2nd AC Train Seat, Viral Video Sparks Debate

While many applauded her efforts to promote hygiene, others questioned the necessity of cleaning an already tidy space.

Meet The Woman Who Scrubs 2nd AC Train Seat, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video of a woman scrubbing a Second AC train seat spotlessly clean has taken the internet by storm, igniting discussions about cleanliness and hygiene standards in Indian Railways. The footage, shared on Instagram by content creator Priya Sharma, has amassed over 12 million views, captivating audiences with her meticulous cleaning routine.

In the video, Priya is seen enthusiastically scrubbing her seat and table with liquid detergent and a sponge. Despite the coach appearing clean initially, her wipes revealed visibly soiled surfaces, highlighting hidden grime. “Even though the 2nd AC coach wasn’t that dirty, I decided to give a small section a quick clean to make it spotless! Cleanliness is not just about messy spaces; even clean ones deserve a little care,” she captioned the post, encouraging others to contribute to maintaining neat surroundings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya sharma( Simple Efficient Tips and Tricks ) (@housewife_to_homemaker)

The video has divided opinions among viewers. Many praised her proactive approach, with one user commenting, “These are the kinds of videos that should get maximum reach. Positivity spreads when they see someone do it. Hats off to you.” Another added, “What you are doing is inspiring. Please keep it up.”

However, some questioned the necessity of her actions, pointing out that cleaning an already tidy space seemed unnecessary. The viral clip also reignited conversations about the maintenance standards of Indian Railways, with users emphasizing the need for improved services and greater accountability in ensuring passenger comfort.

“I respect what you’re doing, but I don’t want this to be normalised, One Need to do either clean themself or Have to pay Tax on everything. I should pay tonne load of tax and I also need to clean the train myself…?” one viewer commented.

ALSO READ: ‘Women Are Exposing Their Bodies And Doing Exercise’ Kerala Islamic scholar Faces Backlash Over His Remarks

Filed under

Indian Railways viral video

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: A Major Blow to Naxalism As 14 Naxalites, Including Senior Leader Jairam Alias Chalpati, Are Neutralised

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: A Major Blow to Naxalism As 14 Naxalites, Including Senior Leader Jairam...

5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

Businessman’s Viral Instagram Video Leads To Arrest Over Tiger Claw Pendant

Businessman’s Viral Instagram Video Leads To Arrest Over Tiger Claw Pendant

Top Israeli General Steps Down Citing Security Lapses Leading To Hamas Attack And Gaza Conflict

Top Israeli General Steps Down Citing Security Lapses Leading To Hamas Attack And Gaza Conflict

Entertainment

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She Belongs To?

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit Roy? SRK, Big B Use The Same Top-Tier Security Service

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA Wildfires?

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox