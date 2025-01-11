Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Jharkhand: School Principal Forces 80 Girls To Go Home Without Shirts For Celebrating ‘Pen Day’

The girls were allegedly forced by the Principal to leave the school premises only in their blazers with no shirts underneath.

Jharkhand: School Principal Forces 80 Girls To Go Home Without Shirts For Celebrating ‘Pen Day’

Shocking incident comes to light from a private school in Dhanbad’s Digwadih area, where principal allegedly ordered 80 Class 10 students to remove their shirts after they were found celebrating ‘pen day.’

Here’s what happened

The students, who had just finished their examinations on Friday, were reportedly writing farewell messages on each other’s shirts as part of the customary ‘pen day’ celebration.

According to complaints lodged by the parents with Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra, the School principal objected to this activity and instructed the students to remove their shirts.

The girls apologized to the principal, however they were allegedly made to leave the school premises only in their blazers with no shirts underneath.

Parents Calls It ‘Humiliating’

The parents of the students, furious over the incident, met DC Madhvi Mishra on Saturday, along with Jharia MLA Ragini Singh.

They termed the incident humiliating and unacceptable, especially when the students were left exposed and vulnerable on their way home.

Parents have demanded strict action against the principal, saying such humiliation would affect the psychological growth of the young girls.

“It is unimaginable that a principal, who is supposed to uphold the dignity and well-being of students, could take such a step,” said one of the aggrieved parents.

Four-Member Committee to Probe

MLA Ragini Singh while condemning the act, said, “The principal’s behavior was uncalled for and has deeply hurt the dignity of these girls. It is shameful and unfortunate.”

DC Madhvi Mishra announced the decision to form a four-member committee for probe that will investigate it in detail.

“We have received complaints from several guardians and spoken to some of the affected students. The administration is taking this matter very seriously. Action will be taken based on the findings of the probe panel,” said DC Mishra.

The panel comprising sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer and sub-divisional police offices are investigating the entire matter.

Dhanbad School Principal Jharkhand News

