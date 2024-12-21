Justice Madan B Lokur Appointed Chairperson Of UN Internal Justice Council

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has been named the chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council, with his term set to run until November 12, 2028.

The appointment was confirmed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter dated December 19.

“I have the pleasure to appoint you, with immediate effect, as a member of the Internal Justice Council, in the capacity of chairperson, for a term ending on 12 November 2028,” the letter read.

Justice Lokur will lead the council, which includes several esteemed members: Ms. Carmen Artigas from Uruguay, a distinguished external jurist nominated by staff; Ms. Rosalie Balkin from Australia, a distinguished external jurist nominated by management; Mr. Stefan Brezina from Austria, representing staff; and Mr. Jay Pozenel from the United States, representing management.

Born in 1953, Justice Lokur has had a remarkable career in the judiciary. He was appointed to the Supreme Court of India on June 4, 2012, and served until December 30, 2018, when he retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age. Following his tenure in India, he broke new ground in 2019 by becoming the first Indian judge appointed to the non-resident panel of the Supreme Court of Fiji.

In his new role as chairperson of the UN Internal Justice Council, Justice Lokur will oversee the functioning of the UN’s internal justice mechanisms, ensuring fairness and efficiency in resolving disputes and upholding accountability within the organization. The council is responsible for advising on reforms and ensuring the independence and competence of judges within the UN’s internal justice system.

Justice Lokur’s extensive experience, both as a judge in India and as a global legal expert, positions him to contribute meaningfully to the council’s mission. His appointment reflects the international recognition of his expertise and commitment to justice, further enhancing India’s representation on the global legal stage.

