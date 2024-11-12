Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karnataka By-Election Showdown: Key Contests, Family Legacies, and High-Stakes Political Implications

With anticipation building, Karnataka is all set for by-polls in three key Assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur.

Karnataka By-Election Showdown: Key Contests, Family Legacies, and High-Stakes Political Implications

With anticipation building, Karnataka is all set for by-polls in three key Assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur—where high-profile candidates are vying for political dominance on November 15. In a battle marked by family legacies, prominent political figures, and intense campaigning, the stakes have never been higher. Approximately 770 polling stations across these regions will open their doors to over 700,000 registered voters, as three vacant seats are contested by 45 candidates, each representing varied interests and party allegiances.

A Closer Look at the Candidates and Seats

The by-elections in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna were called after their previous representatives moved on to higher offices. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress leader E. Tukaram, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) won Lok Sabha seats in May, creating a need for these by-polls.

In Channapatna, a record 31 candidates are on the ballot, while Sandur has six, and Shiggaon has eight. Among them, key matchups and influential family names add weight to each contest. Police and security forces have ramped up their presence to ensure smooth voting, as the outcome of these elections could influence Karnataka’s political trajectory.

Kumaraswamy vs. Congress Heavyweight

In Channapatna, the spotlight is on a high-profile showdown between Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a JD(S) candidate, and Congress veteran C.P. Yogeeshwara. Nikhil, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, enters this race following losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly polls. For Kumaraswamy, securing Channapatna is crucial to consolidating family influence and the JD(S)’s standing in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Yogeeshwara, a five-time MLA and former BJP Minister, joined Congress specifically to contest this seat. Originally considered a JD(S) candidate, Yogeeshwara requested support from Kumaraswamy under a BJP banner. However, JD(S) refused, leading him to the Congress. With Yogeeshwara seeking to reclaim political territory and Nikhil aiming to establish a foothold, Channapatna’s results are pivotal not only for the candidates but also for the political clout of their families.

Sandur and Shiggaon

In Shiggaon, BJP’s Bharath Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, is up against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who previously lost to the senior Bommai in the 2023 Assembly election. Initially, Syed Azeempeer Khadri, a Congress hopeful, entered the race as an independent candidate after failing to secure a Congress ticket. However, following party intervention, he withdrew his candidacy, clearing the path for a direct BJP-Congress competition.

In Sandur, Congress candidate E. Annapurna, wife of Bellary MP E. Tukaram, faces BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu, an ally of former mining baron and party leader G. Janardhan Reddy. With the legacy of prominent family members at stake, Sandur’s outcome could cement or challenge Congress’ stronghold in Bellary.

Both Bommai and Gowda represent the third generation of their families in Karnataka politics, their fathers and grandfathers having served as Chief Ministers. This generational factor adds to the weight of their campaigns and potential influence over Karnataka’s future political landscape.

Implications for Key Political Leaders in Congress and BJP

The by-elections are significant for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, as Congress seeks to secure wins that will strengthen their leadership. The election also comes as opposition leaders demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation over allegations tied to the MUDA site allocation case. Furthermore, recent internal meetings among Congress Ministers sparked rumors of a potential leadership change, though the Congress high command intervened to quell speculations.

Shivakumar, who has voiced his Chief Ministerial ambitions, faces pressure as Congress looks to reinforce its position in Vokkaliga-dominated regions, including Channapatna in Ramanagara district, Shivakumar’s home turf. Victory here would enhance his political standing, especially as talks circulate regarding a potential “rotational Chief Minister” model.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra also has much to gain from a strong BJP showing, as critics within the party have questioned his leadership, accusing him and his father, veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, of “adjustment politics.” A successful performance in these by-polls could consolidate Vijayendra’s position and quiet dissent within the party ranks.

Allegations, Criticisms, and Intense Political Rhetoric

The campaign trail has seen no shortage of sharp rhetoric, with leaders from both Congress and BJP engaging in personal attacks. Allegations against the Chief Minister regarding the MUDA site allocation, corruption in the Valmiki Corporation, and irregularities in Covid-19-related purchases have added fuel to the political fire. The Covid-19 procurement inquiry has recommended prosecution of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and ex-Minister B. Sriramulu, intensifying tensions.

Read More: Jet Airways Faces Liquidation As Supreme Court Invokes Article 142: What It Means For Creditors

Filed under

and Sandur By Election Channapatna Karnataka Key Contests Shiggaon
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox