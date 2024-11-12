Karnataka By-Election Showdown: Key Contests, Family Legacies, and High-Stakes Political Implications

With anticipation building, Karnataka is all set for by-polls in three key Assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur.

With anticipation building, Karnataka is all set for by-polls in three key Assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur—where high-profile candidates are vying for political dominance on November 15. In a battle marked by family legacies, prominent political figures, and intense campaigning, the stakes have never been higher. Approximately 770 polling stations across these regions will open their doors to over 700,000 registered voters, as three vacant seats are contested by 45 candidates, each representing varied interests and party allegiances.

A Closer Look at the Candidates and Seats

The by-elections in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna were called after their previous representatives moved on to higher offices. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress leader E. Tukaram, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) won Lok Sabha seats in May, creating a need for these by-polls.

In Channapatna, a record 31 candidates are on the ballot, while Sandur has six, and Shiggaon has eight. Among them, key matchups and influential family names add weight to each contest. Police and security forces have ramped up their presence to ensure smooth voting, as the outcome of these elections could influence Karnataka’s political trajectory.

Kumaraswamy vs. Congress Heavyweight

In Channapatna, the spotlight is on a high-profile showdown between Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a JD(S) candidate, and Congress veteran C.P. Yogeeshwara. Nikhil, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, enters this race following losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly polls. For Kumaraswamy, securing Channapatna is crucial to consolidating family influence and the JD(S)’s standing in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Yogeeshwara, a five-time MLA and former BJP Minister, joined Congress specifically to contest this seat. Originally considered a JD(S) candidate, Yogeeshwara requested support from Kumaraswamy under a BJP banner. However, JD(S) refused, leading him to the Congress. With Yogeeshwara seeking to reclaim political territory and Nikhil aiming to establish a foothold, Channapatna’s results are pivotal not only for the candidates but also for the political clout of their families.

Sandur and Shiggaon

In Shiggaon, BJP’s Bharath Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, is up against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who previously lost to the senior Bommai in the 2023 Assembly election. Initially, Syed Azeempeer Khadri, a Congress hopeful, entered the race as an independent candidate after failing to secure a Congress ticket. However, following party intervention, he withdrew his candidacy, clearing the path for a direct BJP-Congress competition.

In Sandur, Congress candidate E. Annapurna, wife of Bellary MP E. Tukaram, faces BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu, an ally of former mining baron and party leader G. Janardhan Reddy. With the legacy of prominent family members at stake, Sandur’s outcome could cement or challenge Congress’ stronghold in Bellary.

Both Bommai and Gowda represent the third generation of their families in Karnataka politics, their fathers and grandfathers having served as Chief Ministers. This generational factor adds to the weight of their campaigns and potential influence over Karnataka’s future political landscape.

Implications for Key Political Leaders in Congress and BJP

The by-elections are significant for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, as Congress seeks to secure wins that will strengthen their leadership. The election also comes as opposition leaders demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation over allegations tied to the MUDA site allocation case. Furthermore, recent internal meetings among Congress Ministers sparked rumors of a potential leadership change, though the Congress high command intervened to quell speculations.

Shivakumar, who has voiced his Chief Ministerial ambitions, faces pressure as Congress looks to reinforce its position in Vokkaliga-dominated regions, including Channapatna in Ramanagara district, Shivakumar’s home turf. Victory here would enhance his political standing, especially as talks circulate regarding a potential “rotational Chief Minister” model.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra also has much to gain from a strong BJP showing, as critics within the party have questioned his leadership, accusing him and his father, veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, of “adjustment politics.” A successful performance in these by-polls could consolidate Vijayendra’s position and quiet dissent within the party ranks.

Allegations, Criticisms, and Intense Political Rhetoric

The campaign trail has seen no shortage of sharp rhetoric, with leaders from both Congress and BJP engaging in personal attacks. Allegations against the Chief Minister regarding the MUDA site allocation, corruption in the Valmiki Corporation, and irregularities in Covid-19-related purchases have added fuel to the political fire. The Covid-19 procurement inquiry has recommended prosecution of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and ex-Minister B. Sriramulu, intensifying tensions.