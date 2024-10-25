Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Karnataka: Driver Drags Cop Over 100 Meters On Car Bonnet Amid Routine Traffic Check | WATCH

In Shivamogga, Karnataka, a police officer was dragged over 100 meters on a car bonnet after the driver, Mithun Jagadale, attempted to evade a routine traffic stop.

In a startling incident in Shivamogga, Karnataka, a driver attempted to evade a routine traffic stop by accelerating his vehicle, resulting in a police officer being dragged for over 100 meters on the car’s bonnet. The dramatic scene unfolded near Sahyadri College when traffic police from the East Station signaled the driver to pull over.

The driver, identified as Mithun Jagadale, instead of halting, sped up, hitting the police officer and forcing him onto the car’s bonnet. The situation quickly escalated as Jagadale continued to drive, dragging the officer down the road for over 100 meters, narrowly avoiding a severe accident. A video of the incident, captured on a bystander’s phone and shared by Republic Kannada, shows the driver’s reckless attempt to flee in his Kia Sonet.

Legal Actions Taken Against The Driver

Following the incident, the East Traffic Police Station fined Jagadale and registered a formal complaint against him. Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar issued a stern warning, emphasizing the critical need for drivers to respect traffic rules and stop when signaled by law enforcement.

A traffic police officer narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident on Thursday, October 24, when he was dragged over 100 meters on the bonnet of a car during a routine stop in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m., as traffic officers were conducting vehicle checks in the area. When they signaled a car approaching from Bhadravati to halt, the driver accelerated towards the officer, forcing him to cling onto the bonnet to avoid being run over, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun reported.

The driver, identified as Mithun Jagadale, who works as a cable operator, was taken into custody, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident, SP Mithun confirmed.

Watch the video here:

The police are continuing their investigation to understand the full context of the incident and have stated that additional charges may follow. This alarming case has raised concerns about the safety risks faced by traffic officers during routine checks.

Similar Incidents On The Rise

This is not an isolated event. Last month, in Chandigarh, a similar incident occurred where a constable was dragged on the bonnet of a Mercedes, sustaining injuries. Incidents like these underscore the growing risks officers face and highlight the need for stricter penalties for non-compliance with traffic laws.

