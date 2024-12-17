Kartikeya Sharma Emphasizes Constitutional Values As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Democracy

As India commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Constitution, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma took the opportunity to reflect on the legacy and profound impact of this historic document. This milestone not only marks a significant chapter in India’s democratic journey but also offers an occasion to reassess the values that have shaped the nation, particularly its commitment to protecting the most vulnerable sections of society.

In his speech, Sharma emphasized the vital role the Indian Constitution has played in promoting social justice, with a particular focus on safeguarding the rights of women and marginalized communities. He noted that the Constitution, while laying the foundation for a democratic India, also ensured that women were not only protected but also empowered as integral participants in the country’s social, political, and economic spheres.

“The Indian Constitution is a visionary document, one that acknowledges the importance of empowering all citizens, irrespective of their gender, caste, or religion,” Sharma said. “It has played a crucial role in bringing women to the forefront of our democracy, ensuring they have the same rights and opportunities as their male counterparts.”

Sharma acknowledged that the Constitution was revolutionary in its approach to gender equality. Article 15 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth, while Article 39(a) mandates that the State shall direct its policy towards securing adequate means of livelihood for men and women equally. These provisions were groundbreaking in a society where women had been historically marginalized.

While the Indian Constitution paved the way for greater inclusion of women, Sharma emphasized that the journey of women’s empowerment is an ongoing process. He pointed to the increasing participation of women in politics, education, and the workforce as evidence of the progress made, while stressing the need for continued reforms to protect the most vulnerable women in society. “The Constitution provides the framework, but we must ensure that we translate those rights into realities for every woman, especially in rural and underserved areas,” Sharma added.

The MP also highlighted the importance of making women an integral part of India’s democratic framework. “Women are not just beneficiaries of democracy; they are active agents who drive change and progress. To ensure a truly inclusive democracy, we must prioritize the participation of women in every aspect of governance, from local panchayats to the highest offices of the land,” he said.

In discussing the broader implications of the 75th anniversary, Sharma underscored the Constitution’s role in protecting vulnerable sections of society. “Our founding fathers enshrined in the Constitution the ideals of justice, liberty, and fraternity, with a clear focus on uplifting the most disadvantaged. Today, we see that these ideals have made a tangible difference in the lives of millions of Indians, but there is still much work to be done,” Sharma reflected.

For the vulnerable sections of society—whether women, children, or marginalized communities—the Constitution continues to serve as a shield and a catalyst for change. Sharma pointed to key provisions such as reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as well as affirmative action policies, which have paved the way for greater social mobility. These provisions have helped bridge the inequality gap in education, employment, and political participation.

However, Sharma also noted that while the Constitutional framework has laid the groundwork, ensuring the true implementation of these rights remains an ongoing challenge. “The real test of our democracy is in how we protect and uplift the most vulnerable. The Indian Constitution gives us the mandate, but it is up to us to ensure that every individual—whether woman or man, rich or poor—has access to the opportunities and protections enshrined in this document,” he stated.

Reflecting on the 75th anniversary, Sharma emphasized that India’s future hinges on its ability to preserve and build upon the democratic values set forth in the Constitution. He called for a collective commitment to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable and continue the work of gender equality. “As we look forward to the next 75 years, our goal must be to create a society where every citizen, regardless of gender, caste, or background, is empowered to realize their full potential,” he said.

In conclusion, Kartikeya Sharma’s remarks on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution were a powerful reminder of the values that continue to guide the nation. The Constitution has not only shaped India’s democratic framework but also ensured the protection and empowerment of its most vulnerable citizens, particularly women. As India moves forward, Sharma’s words serve as a call to action: to make women an integral part of democracy and to continue working towards a more inclusive, just, and equal society for all.