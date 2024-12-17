Indianness Can’t Be Seen Through Foreign Glasses: Amit Shah Jibes At Congress In Rajya Sabha

Amit Shah rebuked Congress in Rajya Sabha, saying that an India's Constitution viewed in "foreign glasses" obscures true Indianness. He told Congress that it had tampered with the Constitution with a political motive and he defended BJP's amendments into the Constitution for public benefit.

During a discussion on 75 years of India’s Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an scathing attack on the Congress party saying that if one views the Constitution through foreign “glasses,” true Indianness would remain hidden.

His words against the Congress came during a broader context wherein there was a bigger debate about the history of the Constitution and its role as it further fortified the roots of democracy in the country.

Amit Shah’s Charges Against Congress

In his speech, Amit Shah underlined that the Constitution had made it possible for India to transfer power peacefully without shedding a single drop of blood. He contrasted this with Congress’s record of constitutional amendments, which, according to him, were aimed at undermining the fundamental rights of citizens and strengthening the party’s own interests.

Shah argued that Congress had altered the Constitution repeatedly for political gain. He pointed out that it had done so more than 70 times in its 55 years in power.

He mentioned the first amendment made during Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, stating that it was responsible for the dilution of fundamental rights, that is, freedom of speech and expression. Shah went further by stating that Congress had indulged in repeated amendments of the Constitution to appease vote bank politics, personal egos, and to negate the basic rights of the citizenry.

Shah further noted that Congress was ruling over 77 years. On the other hand, BJP modified the Constitution 22 times in its 16 years. However, during Congress regime of 55 years, it modified the Constitution 77 times. According to Shah, BJP did modification with public interest in consideration, but Congress’s had been for self-interest purposes.

Praise For Constitution’s Indian Roots

Despite his criticisms, he also showed deep respect for the Constitution and applauded its “beauty”. Therein, he stressed about the inclusion of relevant cultural symbols and figures in it-the Gita, the Ramayana, Shivaji and Rani Lakshmibai. Shah went further to say that these photographs depicted India’s rich culture; he emphasized that one ought not to change the substance for the sake of form as per the messages and principles laid in the Constitution.

Shah Jibes At Rahul Gandhi

In a sharp remark targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah mocked the idea that at an age of 56 years someone could claim to be young and suggest constitutional changes when he did not know how they were made. He recalled that constitutional amendments were stated in Article 388, and while Congress had changed the Constitution for personal and political reasons, BJP did it always for the welfare of people.

Shah concluded by reiterating that any changes to the Constitution should be in the public interest, a stark contrast to what he described as Congress’s history of amendments designed for political and personal gain.

