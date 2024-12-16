Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiates Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman slammed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing him of bringing Constitutional amendments to curb freedom of speech within one year of its adoption.

Our Constitution has stood the test of time, says Sitharaman in RS

Sitharaman said “Post Second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their Constitution written. But many have changed their Constitutions, not just amended them but literally changed the entire feature of their Constitution. But our Constitution has stood the test of time, of course, yielded itself to very many amendments.”

 

Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman

