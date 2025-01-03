Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Kasganj Violence Case: Special NIA Court Sentences 28 Convicts To Life Imprisonment

A special NIA court in Kasganj sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment in connection with the 2018 Kasganj violence case.

A special NIA court in Kasganj sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the 2018 Kasganj violence case.

The case stemmed from the murder of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead during a communal clash that erupted during a Tiranga Yatra in the region. In addition to the life sentences, Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs.80,000 on each of the convicts.

On Thursday, the court found the 28 accused guilty of several charges, including murder, attempted murder, rioting, and insulting the national flag. The death of Chandan Gupta had triggered widespread unrest and riots in Kasganj, attracting significant attention across the country.

During Friday’s hearing, the court considered arguments from both the defense and the prosecution regarding the sentencing. While the prosecution pushed for the harshest penalties, the court ultimately decided on life imprisonment for the convicts.

In a separate decision, the NIA court acquitted two individuals, Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict them.

Filed under

Kasganj Violence

