Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Waiving ₹10 Lakh Crore In Loans For The Rich

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre waived off loans totaling ₹10 lakh crore in the past five years, benefiting only “400-500 people.” He claimed that the BJP’s policies favor the wealthy, with public funds being funneled into the pockets of their rich friends, while contrasting this with the “Kejriwal model” of governance, which he argued prioritizes the welfare of the common people.

Kejriwal’s Strong Critique of the BJP Model

At a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said, “People of Delhi have two models to choose from: the first is the Kejriwal model, where public money is spent on the public, and the second is the BJP model, where the public’s money is diverted to their rich friends.” He urged voters to decide which model they wanted for the future of Delhi.

Welfare Initiatives Under the Kejriwal Model

Kejriwal emphasized that under the AAP government, Delhi residents are receiving substantial welfare benefits, with some people getting up to ₹25,000 per month. He warned that if the BJP were to come to power, these schemes would be discontinued, accusing the party of being opposed to such welfare initiatives.

Delhi Elections: BJP and Congress Challenge AAP’s Power

With the Delhi assembly elections just around the corner, Kejriwal’s remarks come at a time of fierce campaigning. Voting will take place on February 5, with the results scheduled to be counted on February 8. The AAP is fighting to secure a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress are determined to break the party’s hold on power.

Campaign Controversies and Accusations

The election campaign has seen heated exchanges between the top contenders. One of the flashpoints has been the issue of the Yamuna River’s pollution. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who is contesting from Kejriwal’s New Delhi seat, recently staged a protest by immersing an effigy of Kejriwal in the polluted Yamuna, accusing the Delhi chief minister of failing to deliver on his promise to clean the river.

In response, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized the BJP for resorting to “antics” for publicity. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of misusing public funds allocated for the construction of hospitals and schools, and allegedly wasting them in “scams.”

BJP’s Criticism of Kejriwal’s Leadership

Shah also accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, pointing to his promise of a corruption-free Delhi while allegedly being involved in the liquor scam. He further claimed that Kejriwal had failed to fulfill his promise of shutting liquor shops near schools and religious places and instead opened them in residential areas. Shah added, “While Kejriwal promised to clean the Yamuna and even take a dip in it, nothing has been done.”

With just days left before the election, the political atmosphere in Delhi remains charged. Both the AAP and BJP are determined to secure a win, but questions surrounding governance models, welfare policies, and unfulfilled promises are likely to shape voters’ decisions in the upcoming election.

