AAP Chief Kejriwal Questions Gujarat SRPF Deployment For Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns over the deployment of Gujarat Police personnel in his security detail for the Delhi elections, questioning the legality of the move after Punjab Police were removed. The controversy highlights the role of the Election Commission in coordinating security and has sparked a war of words between AAP and BJP leaders.

A new security controversy has emerged surrounding AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, with the Delhi Police raising concerns about the legality of involving personnel from two different states in his security detail. Following the removal of Punjab Police from Kejriwal’s security, the AAP leader now questions the addition of Gujarat Police personnel, raising further doubts about the intentions behind the move.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal Criticizes Gujarat Police Deployment

Just days after Punjab Police personnel were ordered to withdraw from his security detail, Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns. Posting screenshots of an order issued by the Gujarat Police, Kejriwal asked, “What is going on? The Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. Why?” His post sparked fresh debate over the involvement of Gujarat Police in his security arrangements ahead of the Delhi elections.

Security Protocol Violations, Say Delhi Police Sources

Sources within the Delhi Police have raised alarms over the legality of the security arrangement, claiming that it violated the standard protocol. According to Delhi Police, the involvement of police forces from two states for personal security purposes is against the law. Under normal circumstances, the security for political leaders should be managed by the local police force, with external support allowed only when necessary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Responds to Kejriwal’s Criticism

In response to Kejriwal’s accusations, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya defended the Election Commission’s decision. Malviya emphasized that Kejriwal should be aware of the standard protocol for security provided by the Election Commission (EC). “The Election Commission follows a well-established procedure for providing security during elections,” he said, referring to the usual practice of deploying police from various states.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi also weighed in on the matter, stating that the deployment of Gujarat Police personnel followed the Election Commission’s request. “The Election Commission has requested police forces from various states, not just Gujarat,” Sanghvi said, pointing out that eight companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were deployed in Delhi for the election. He also questioned Kejriwal’s selective focus on Gujarat in his criticisms.

Election Commission’s Role in Police Deployment

When elections are held in any state, the Election Commission calls upon the police forces from different states for duty. The EC sends a formal request to the Home Ministry, which coordinates with various states to provide armed police forces. These forces are deployed at polling stations, critical locations, and interstate borders under the supervision of the Election Commission to maintain law and order.

For the Delhi elections, the Election Commission requested 250 police companies to ensure security, but sources suggest that only 220 companies were made available. These personnel are tasked with flying squad duties, area domination, border security, and maintaining peace in sensitive areas.

Security Protocols Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources revealed that over the past few days, Punjab Police had deployed 10 to 12 armed personnel to provide security for Kejriwal, which violated the security protocols outlined in the “Yellow Book.” According to these guidelines, the responsibility for securing a high-profile individual falls on the local police force in the state where the individual is stationed. In this case, any security breach or incident involving out-of-state personnel would ultimately fall under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police.

Political Reactions: AAP vs. BJP

Kejriwal’s questions about the Election Commission’s security arrangements have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders. The BJP claims that the AAP chief’s remarks reflect his growing anxiety about the upcoming Delhi elections. Amit Malviya accused Kejriwal of using this issue to create a distraction from his party’s election campaign.

Security and Election Norms in Focus

As the Delhi elections draw closer, the controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s security arrangements has become a hot topic. While the Election Commission’s role in deploying police forces from various states is standard procedure, the political maneuvering surrounding this issue raises questions about its potential impact on the upcoming election. Kejriwal’s criticisms are unlikely to quiet the debate, and both AAP and BJP will continue to scrutinize security arrangements in the lead-up to the polls.

ALSO READ: Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained