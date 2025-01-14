Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala: 44 Men Accused Of Raping A Teenager Over Five Years Arrested

Kerala police arrest 44 men for raping a teenager over five years. The survivor, a Dalit athlete, revealed abuse by 62 individuals.

Kerala: 44 Men Accused Of Raping A Teenager Over Five Years Arrested

In a case that has sent shockwaves through India, Kerala police have arrested 44 men accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl over a harrowing span of five years. The survivor, an athlete from the marginalized Dalit community, revealed that she was abused by 62 individuals starting when she was just 13 years old.

The case surfaced during a gender awareness program, where the teenager confided in a volunteer about her trauma. Following her revelation, authorities identified 58 of the alleged perpetrators, with 44 arrests made over the past two days. The remaining suspects, including minors, are under investigation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar.

Nandakumar, who leads the inquiry in Pathanamthitta district, emphasized the magnitude of the case. “We are committed to ensuring justice for the survivor. The remaining suspects will be arrested soon,” he assured. Four of the accused have been identified as minors, further deepening the tragedy.

The victim’s ordeal reportedly began with a neighbor’s assault, escalating to a series of abuses. Details of how the crimes were orchestrated are still under investigation. Under Indian law, accused individuals in cases involving lower-caste victims face stringent bail restrictions, offering some measure of justice to the survivor.

India has faced repeated scrutiny over its handling of sexual violence. In 2022 alone, over 31,000 rape cases were reported, with conviction rates remaining alarmingly low. Public outrage erupted last year after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, sparking nationwide protests.This Kerala case underscores the urgent need for systemic changes to protect vulnerable communities and ensure swift justice for survivors.

ALSO READ: India Calls For The Release Of Indians IServing Russian Military After The Death Of Another Citizen

Filed under

assault Kerala crime news kochi

Advertisement

Also Read

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox