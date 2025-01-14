Kerala: 44 Men Accused Of Raping A Teenager Over Five Years Arrested

In a case that has sent shockwaves through India, Kerala police have arrested 44 men accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl over a harrowing span of five years. The survivor, an athlete from the marginalized Dalit community, revealed that she was abused by 62 individuals starting when she was just 13 years old.

The case surfaced during a gender awareness program, where the teenager confided in a volunteer about her trauma. Following her revelation, authorities identified 58 of the alleged perpetrators, with 44 arrests made over the past two days. The remaining suspects, including minors, are under investigation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar.

Nandakumar, who leads the inquiry in Pathanamthitta district, emphasized the magnitude of the case. “We are committed to ensuring justice for the survivor. The remaining suspects will be arrested soon,” he assured. Four of the accused have been identified as minors, further deepening the tragedy.

The victim’s ordeal reportedly began with a neighbor’s assault, escalating to a series of abuses. Details of how the crimes were orchestrated are still under investigation. Under Indian law, accused individuals in cases involving lower-caste victims face stringent bail restrictions, offering some measure of justice to the survivor.

India has faced repeated scrutiny over its handling of sexual violence. In 2022 alone, over 31,000 rape cases were reported, with conviction rates remaining alarmingly low. Public outrage erupted last year after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, sparking nationwide protests.This Kerala case underscores the urgent need for systemic changes to protect vulnerable communities and ensure swift justice for survivors.

