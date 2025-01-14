India has once again raised its voice against the recruitment of its nationals by the Russian military, demanding the immediate release of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian forces after another tragic death. An Indian national from Kerala, identified as Binil Babu, died while reportedly serving in Ukraine, bringing the total number of Indian casualties in the ongoing conflict to 10. Binil, 31, from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, was allegedly killed while fighting alongside Russian forces, although the circumstances remain unclear.

In the aftermath, another individual from Kerala, who had been similarly recruited, was injured and is receiving medical treatment in Moscow. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the situation, reiterating its call for the release of all Indian nationals working as support staff—such as cooks and helpers—within the Russian military. This issue has become a point of contention for India, especially after the deaths of at least nine other Indian nationals in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“We have strongly raised the issue with Russian authorities in Moscow and with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He also confirmed that the Indian government is working to ensure the timely repatriation of the bodies of the deceased and the injured back to India.

The MEA has expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the Indian Embassy in Moscow is providing all necessary support to the affected families. The Indian government has previously raised concerns about recruitment agents misleading many citizens into joining the Russian military, leading to several arrests. Efforts continue to free the remaining Indian nationals from their military contracts, with some 20 more awaiting release.

