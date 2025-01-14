Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Delhi Court Acquits Accused In Rape Case Due To Inconsistent Testimony

Delhi court acquits man and his brother in rape and cruelty case due to inconsistencies in victim's testimony and lack of evidence.

Delhi Court Acquits Accused In Rape Case Due To Inconsistent Testimony

In a dramatic turn of events, a Delhi court has acquitted a man and his brother of charges related to rape and cruelty, citing serious inconsistencies in the victim’s testimony. The case revolved around a woman’s claims that she was drugged, locked in a room, and raped by her brother-in-law in September 2021. In addition, she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and assault for dowry since their marriage in November 2020.

On January 4, Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal delivered the verdict, stating that while a conviction could be based on the testimony of the victim, it must be reliable and consistent. However, the court found the woman’s testimony neither “of sterling quality” nor sufficiently credible to secure a conviction. There were significant discrepancies, and the evidence provided by the defense suggested the possibility of a false accusation arising from an ongoing matrimonial dispute.

Furthermore, the court noted the absence of medical and forensic evidence to support the woman’s claims of being drugged. The woman’s vital signs were reportedly normal when she was admitted to the hospital after the alleged rape. Additionally, phone records revealed that she had made calls to her parents at the time she was supposedly unconscious.

In light of these inconsistencies and lack of concrete evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of the two accused individuals.

The ruling has sparked discussions about the complexities of such cases, where personal conflicts can sometimes cloud the legal process, leaving both parties with an unclear path to justice.

