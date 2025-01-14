Former Solapur Mayor Mahesh Kothe Passes Away Due To Heart Attack After Holy Dip In Mahakumbh

Mahesh Kothe, former Solapur mayor and NCP leader, passes away after suffering a heart attack during Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum.

The political landscape of Solapur and Maharashtra was struck with sorrow as Mahesh Vishnupant Kothe, the former mayor of Solapur Municipal Corporation and NCP(SP) leader, passed away on Tuesday morning. The 60-year-old leader suffered a heart attack after participating in the Shahi Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Kothe was in the city with friends for the grand religious event when the tragedy struck, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead.

Kothe, known for his deep political ties across party lines, was a respected figure in Solapur. Though he contested the Solapur City North assembly seat and was defeated, his political influence remained strong. His nephew, Devendra Kothe, went on to win Solapur City Central seat as a BJP candidate.

The loss has left a deep void in the local political scene, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum. NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who had a long-standing relationship with Kothe, expressed his condolences on social media. Pawar described him as a brave and dedicated worker who left an indelible mark on the social and political fabric of Solapur.

Kothe was known for his resilience, winning the Solapur Municipal Corporation elections seven times and serving as the youngest mayor. He made a mark in politics even after switching parties, moving from Congress to Shiv Sena and later aligning with the NCP. Despite health challenges, he remained active in his political career, and his contributions will be remembered by his supporters.

The family has sought assistance from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to bring his mortal remains back to Solapur. The city mourns the loss of one of its most prominent political figures.

