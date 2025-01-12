Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Sharad Pawar And Uddhav Thackeray, Says Maharashtra Voters Put Them In Their Place

Amit Shah criticizes Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray after BJP's Maharashtra victory, claiming voters rejected betrayal and dynasty politics.

Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Sharad Pawar And Uddhav Thackeray, Says Maharashtra Voters Put Them In Their Place

In a fiery response to the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took direct jabs at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the people of Maharashtra had decisively shown them their “place.”

“Sharad Pawar started the politics of ‘daga-phatka’ (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by the people in 2024. Similarly, the politics of dynasty and the betrayal by Uddhav Thackeray was also rejected,” Shah said. His comments reflected the growing confidence of the BJP after a resounding win, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing 233 out of 288 seats.

Shah went on to claim that the people of Maharashtra had now firmly backed the factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. “Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction is the real NCP,” Shah asserted, further criticizing the dynastic politics that Thackeray and Pawar represented.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Shah for his instrumental role in motivating the BJP workers, especially after the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis credited Shah with lifting the spirits of the party, leading them to victory in the assembly polls. “After the Lok Sabha results, the party was demoralized. Amit Shah Ji motivated us to stay positive, and the victory in the assembly elections is a testament to that belief,” Fadnavis said.

In the election results, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was dealt a massive blow, securing only 16 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) won 20 and 10 seats, respectively. The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, emerged victorious with a commanding 233-seat majority.

Shah expressed optimism about the BJP’s prospects in future elections, including in Delhi, predicting that the Opposition’s INDIA bloc would face further setbacks after their Maharashtra loss.

With the election outcome signaling a shift in the political landscape of Maharashtra, the battle lines seem more defined, and the BJP appears poised to further solidify its dominance in the region.

