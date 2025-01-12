Viksit Bharat 2025: PM Modi Connects With Young Leaders To Discuss India’s Future

In a remarkable gathering of young minds and visionaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Sunday. The event showcased the aspirations and innovations of India’s youth, setting the stage for transformative discussions.

PM Modi toured the exhibition, engaging with participants and learning about their projects, which reflected bold ideas across various sectors. The Prime Minister’s interaction was not just inspiring but also reaffirmed the pivotal role of India’s youth in shaping a developed Bharat.

The two-day event, organized by the Department of Youth Affairs, began with a grand inaugural session on Saturday. Esteemed guests included Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse, along with renowned leaders like Anand Mahindra, S. Somnath, and Ronnie Screwvala. The ceremony paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, whose ideals resonate deeply with the nation’s youth.

Breaking a 25-year-old tradition, the event deviated from the usual National Youth Festival, embracing PM Modi’s Independence Day vision. The dialogue provided a national platform for 1 lakh politically unaffiliated youth to bring their innovative ideas for a Viksit Bharat to life.

A highlight of the event was the release of a compilation of essays written by participants on ten diverse themes, including technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture. These essays encapsulate the dreams and strategies of India’s future leaders.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 isn’t just an event; it’s a movement—uniting the energy of youth with the vision of leadership to build a brighter, stronger India.

