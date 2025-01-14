Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
TMC Worker Killed In Bengal, Police Suspect Internal Party Rivalry

A TMC worker was killed in Malda, West Bengal, as political tensions and internal feuds escalate. Police are investigating the causes behind the violence.

In a chilling incident on Tuesday, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead, and two others were injured in Malda district, West Bengal. The deceased, Hasa Sheikh, was a local TMC worker, while Bakul Sheikh, the regional president of TMC, is among the injured. Witnesses described the attack as horrific, though the attackers’ identities remain unknown. The police suspect internal party rivalry as a potential motive behind the attack, which comes on the heels of another high-profile murder in the area.

Just days earlier, on January 4, Dulal Sarkar, a TMC councillor, was gunned down in what officials believe was a result of a feud between Narendra Nath Tiwari, president of the TMC’s Malda town unit, and Sarkar. Seven people have been arrested in connection with Sarkar’s murder, including Tiwari, though the investigation is ongoing.

The recent violence points to growing insecurity in Malda, with political tensions within the ruling party exacerbating the situation. Despite police efforts to uncover the roots of these attacks, the community remains shaken. Local political leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have expressed grief over the incidents. On social media, she remembered Babla Sarkar, describing him as a dedicated party leader.

The deaths have raised significant concerns about the safety of political figures and the stability of local governance in the region. As police continue to investigate, calls for swift justice and measures to curb political violence grow louder, with the district on edge.

