‘I Just Love Staring at My Wife…’, Anand Mahindra Opens Up About His Social Media Time

Anand Mahindra shares his thoughts on work-life balance and social media, emphasizing quality over hours and enjoying personal time with his wife.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared his thoughts on how he navigates the fast-paced world of social media while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In a candid interview with News18, Mahindra, known for his engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), revealed how he stays connected with millions of people online and still manages to keep his personal life intact.

When asked about his time on social media, Mahindra quipped, “I’m on X not because I’m lonely. My wife is wonderful, and I love staring at her.” He added, “Social media is an amazing business tool. On one platform, I get feedback from 11 million people,” highlighting the effectiveness of social media in connecting with people and businesses.

Mahindra also reflected on the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to work. “Ask me about the quality of my work, not how many hours I work,” he said, emphasizing that focus and productivity matter more than the sheer number of hours spent at the office.

His comments come amid controversy surrounding SN Subrahmanyan’s remarks, the Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who suggested employees should work up to 90 hours a week. Subrahmanyan also dismissed the value of leisure time, which sparked a debate over the importance of work-life balance in today’s corporate culture.

While Subrahmanyan’s remarks raised eyebrows, L&T clarified that the company emphasizes dedication to nation-building and extraordinary effort to drive progress, aligning with the country’s growth ambitions.

As work culture continues to evolve, Mahindra’s emphasis on balance and quality provides a refreshing perspective on how modern leaders can approach both social media and professional life.

