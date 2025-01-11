Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delta Airlines Goes Above And Beyond To Help Grieving Daughter To Reach Dying Mother, Internet Applauds ‘Still Goodness In World’

Hannah White, a Dallas, Texas resident, was shocked to learn that her mother, Kathleen Nelson, was in critical condition, having undiagnosed pneumonia turn into septic shock.

Delta Airlines Goes Above And Beyond To Help Grieving Daughter To Reach Dying Mother, Internet Applauds ‘Still Goodness In World’

Delta Airlines won hearts after act of compassion and humanity, helping a grieving daughter reach her dying mother in time.

Hannah White, a Dallas, Texas resident, was shocked to learn that her mother, Kathleen Nelson, was in critical condition, having undiagnosed pneumonia turn into septic shock.

With time of a few hours, White booked a flight from Dallas to Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a layover before arriving in North Dakota. Things were going from bad to worse as a delay in Dallas threatened to isolate her in Dallas on a Monday night.

“I knew there was a chance I wouldn’t make it,” White shared in her now-viral TikTok video. “I was heartbroken, thinking I might not get to say goodbye.”

Overwhelmed by panic and emotion, White turned to a flight attendant, Eva Ortiz, who listened attentively as she explained her heartbreaking situation. Ortiz was deeply moved by White’s plight and immediately escalated the matter to the flight’s captain, Keith Napolitano.

What happened next?

Captain Napolitano, feeling the sense of urgency, did something truly remarkable. He reached out to the pilot of the connecting Minneapolis flight and asked if they could hold the plane for White, a request in the world of tightly scheduled airline operations. Miraculously, the pilot agreed, and the connecting flight waited nearly 30 minutes for her arrival.

But the kindness didn’t stop there. The crew of Delta upgraded White’s seat to the front of the plane so she could deboard very quickly. When the Minneapolis crew called the flight attendant to make an announcement, she exited the plane first. A passenger even handed her a map of Minneapolis’s airport to help her get to the gate.

White arrived just in time and spent 24 precious hours with her mother. “My mom passed away the next day,” White later wrote. “Delta’s kindness gave me the chance to tell her I loved her one last time and comfort her in her final moments.”

‘Still Goodness in the world’

After White shared her story on TikTok, the video quickly blew up, garnering millions of views and thousands of comments. Many social media users were touched by Delta’s gesture, with one commenter saying, “This is the kind of story that reminds you there’s still goodness in the world.”

Others hailed the airline’s staff for prioritizing human contact above strict timetables. “These acts of kindness are so rare, yet they make all the difference,” one commenter posted.

Delta Airlines’ actions not only reunited a family but also highlighted the power of empathy in an industry often criticized for its lack of a personal touch.

Captain Napolitano summed it up perfectly, saying, “The stars don’t always align where I can affect the outcome, but this was one of those cases where I knew I had to try.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan International Airlines’ ‘Controversial’ Eiffel Tower Ad Gets Massive Backlash, Netizens Draws 9/11 Comparisons, Says ‘France Should Be Careful’

 

Filed under

Delta Airlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Kerala: Teenage Girl Alleges Sexual Abuse By 64 People In 4 Years, Police Arrest 5

Kerala: Teenage Girl Alleges Sexual Abuse By 64 People In 4 Years, Police Arrest 5

Joe Biden Calls LA Turned To ‘Battle Zone’ After Wildfires

Joe Biden Calls LA Turned To ‘Battle Zone’ After Wildfires

Today In 2020, China Reported Its 1st Covid19 Death, The Scare Is Still Alive

Today In 2020, China Reported Its 1st Covid19 Death, The Scare Is Still Alive

Saudi Arabia Based Indian Doctor Syed Anwar Khursheed Honoured With Highest Award For Overseas Indian

Saudi Arabia Based Indian Doctor Syed Anwar Khursheed Honoured With Highest Award For Overseas Indian

Putin Has Been Carrying Out Horrific Actions: Joe Biden Amid Ongoing Invasion Of Ukraine

Putin Has Been Carrying Out Horrific Actions: Joe Biden Amid Ongoing Invasion Of Ukraine

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox