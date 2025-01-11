Home
Pakistan International Airlines' 'Controversial' Eiffel Tower Ad Gets Massive Backlash, Netizens Draws 9/11 Comparisons, Says 'France Should Be Careful'

While intended to mark a significant milestone for the airline, the ad quickly drew comparisons to tragic imagery from the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York’s Twin Towers.

Pakistan International Airlines’ ‘Controversial’ Eiffel Tower Ad Gets Massive Backlash, Netizens Draws 9/11 Comparisons, Says ‘France Should Be Careful’

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently announced the resumption of its Islamabad-Paris flights after a four-year hiatus with a ‘marketing campaign that has now sparked widespread controversy.

Here’s what they posted

An advertisement posted by the airline depicted a plane appearing to nosedive toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, “Paris, we are coming today.”

While intended to mark a significant milestone for the airline, the ad quickly drew comparisons to tragic imagery from the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York’s Twin Towers, prompting backlash.

Massive Backlash

Social media users highlighted the striking resemblance of the advertisement to PIA’s earlier controversial 1979 campaign, where the shadow of a plane loomed over the Twin Towers- a chilling association given the attacks that would occur 22 years later.

On X, netizens questioned the intentions and foresight of the airline’s marketing team. One user sarcastically commented, “First, they wanted to shadow skyscrapers, now they’re going straight for landmarks. Bold marketing strategy!”

Another commented, “PIA: where every flight feels like an episode of Final Destination.”

Others expressed genuine concern, with one user writing, “Whoever is in charge of graphics for PIA needs a history lesson.”

Another warned, “France should be careful. This is too eerily similar to the past.”

The ad also drew political undertones, with some commentators linking it to Pakistan’s history with al-Qaeda and the involvement of Pakistani-origin terrorists in global incidents.

Everything wrong with PIA’s advertisements

This is not the first time PIA’s advertisements have raised eyebrows. The 1979 ad featuring a Boeing 747’s shadow over the Twin Towers has become infamous in hindsight, particularly as it was seen as hauntingly prophetic after the events of 9/11.

With this latest campaign, critics argue that the airline has repeated a mistake that could have been avoided with better cultural and historical awareness.

A columnist, Kamlesh Singh, summed up the sentiment: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Or is it a threat?”

Significance of the Resumed Flights

While the ad has garnered negative attention, the resumption of flights to Paris marks a major milestone for PIA. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had imposed a ban on PIA flights in 2020 following safety concerns after a devastating crash in Karachi that claimed 97 lives. The lifting of the ban signals progress for the airline in meeting international safety standards.

The inaugural flight, PK-749, was flagged off on January 10, 2025, by Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif and PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat.

