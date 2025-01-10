Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sarkano-Kunar Clashes: Afghan Official Killed, Two Injured In Mortar Fire

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy firing at the Sarkano border in Kunar province, displacing hundreds of families. One Afghan official was killed, and two others injured, with over 50 rounds exchanged, including mortar fire into Pakistan's Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

Sarkano-Kunar Clashes: Afghan Official Killed, Two Injured In Mortar Fire

An intense exchange of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border forces erupted earlier this morning in the Sarkano district of Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, corresponding to the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This latest incident has escalated tensions in an already volatile region.

Families Flee Amid Shelling

The mortar shelling forced hundreds of families in Kunar to leave their homes, according to local residents. Reports of helicopter shelling in Bajaur’s Salarzai area close to the border emerged yesterday, but there has been no official confirmation of those reports.

The violence follows the circulation of a video showing the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hoisting their flag at what Pakistani officials claim was an abandoned post. The area has seen heightened conflict, but both Pakistan and Afghanistan have refrained from commenting on the recent border firing.

Casualties on Both Sides

An Afghan border security force official was killed, and two others critically injured after a mortar struck a bunker during the clashes, a source in Sarkano confirmed. The exchange included over 50 rounds of firing, intensifying the already fraught situation.

On the Pakistani side, officials confirmed that mortars were fired into their territory, targeting adjacent districts of Mohmand and Bajaur. The situation has raised concerns over border security and the fragile relations between the two neighboring nations.

Root Causes and Rising Tensions

The region has been on edge since the TTP video surfaced, signaling their growing influence in abandoned territories. The latest incident underscores the urgent need for dialogue and resolution to prevent further escalation.

As of now, both countries have yet to issue official statements regarding the ongoing border conflict.

ALSO READ: LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?

Filed under

Afghanistan border security Pakistan-Afghanistan border firing

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At Ahmedabad School: CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Incident

8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At Ahmedabad School: CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Incident

Feb 2020 Riots: Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi HC, Seeks Interim Bail To Fight Assembly Polls

Feb 2020 Riots: Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi HC, Seeks Interim Bail To Fight Assembly Polls

CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh...

Delhi HC Seeks Govt Report On Action Against Child Labour

Delhi HC Seeks Govt Report On Action Against Child Labour

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox