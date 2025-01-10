Sarkano-Kunar Clashes: Afghan Official Killed, Two Injured In Mortar Fire

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy firing at the Sarkano border in Kunar province, displacing hundreds of families. One Afghan official was killed, and two others injured, with over 50 rounds exchanged, including mortar fire into Pakistan's Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

An intense exchange of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border forces erupted earlier this morning in the Sarkano district of Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, corresponding to the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This latest incident has escalated tensions in an already volatile region.

Families Flee Amid Shelling

The mortar shelling forced hundreds of families in Kunar to leave their homes, according to local residents. Reports of helicopter shelling in Bajaur’s Salarzai area close to the border emerged yesterday, but there has been no official confirmation of those reports.

The violence follows the circulation of a video showing the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hoisting their flag at what Pakistani officials claim was an abandoned post. The area has seen heightened conflict, but both Pakistan and Afghanistan have refrained from commenting on the recent border firing.

Casualties on Both Sides

An Afghan border security force official was killed, and two others critically injured after a mortar struck a bunker during the clashes, a source in Sarkano confirmed. The exchange included over 50 rounds of firing, intensifying the already fraught situation.

On the Pakistani side, officials confirmed that mortars were fired into their territory, targeting adjacent districts of Mohmand and Bajaur. The situation has raised concerns over border security and the fragile relations between the two neighboring nations.

Root Causes and Rising Tensions

The region has been on edge since the TTP video surfaced, signaling their growing influence in abandoned territories. The latest incident underscores the urgent need for dialogue and resolution to prevent further escalation.

As of now, both countries have yet to issue official statements regarding the ongoing border conflict.

ALSO READ: LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?