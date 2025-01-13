Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Amid growing speculation about a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress, senior party leaders convened a meeting chaired by state in-charge and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. The meeting focused on upcoming party initiatives and strengthening organizational efforts across the state.

Focus on Belgaum Rally and Organizational Expansion

Addressing the media before the meeting in Bengaluru, Surjewala announced plans for the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ rally scheduled for January 21 in Belgaum. He emphasized the significance of the rally, which aims to reaffirm the party’s commitment to the values of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the Constitution.

In addition, the Congress plans to establish 100 ‘Gandhi Bharat’ offices across Karnataka. These offices will serve as hubs for party activities and organizational outreach. Surjewala revealed that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to lay the foundation stone for these offices in February.

The Congress is also prioritizing the formation of grassroots-level committees, including panchayat, ward, and mandal committees. According to Surjewala, 74 locations for party offices have already been finalized, with the remaining sites to be finalized soon. These measures are part of the party’s year-long organizational focus, following decisions made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belgaum.

Addressing ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule

Responding to queries about the party’s ‘one person, one post’ policy, Surjewala clarified that while the rule remains applicable in 90% of cases, exceptions could be made under certain circumstances. Notably, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar continues to hold dual roles as both Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President.

With the Karnataka assembly elections approaching, the Congress is ramping up its efforts to consolidate its position and connect with voters. The Belgaum rally and grassroots initiatives signal the party’s intent to strengthen its base and maintain its momentum in the state.