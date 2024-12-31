Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Nitesh Rane’s “Mini-Pakistan” Remark

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s "mini-Pakistan" remark, calling it deeply malicious. Rane’s comments about Kerala's electoral politics and alleged links with terrorism have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties. He later issued a clarification, but the controversy continues to stir political tensions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s controversial statement, where he referred to Kerala as “mini-Pakistan.” The remark, made by the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, has sparked outrage from across the political spectrum, with Vijayan labeling it as “deeply malicious” and “utterly condemnable.”

Nitesh Rane, who holds the portfolios for fisheries and ports development in the Maharashtra government, made the inflammatory comment during a public gathering. Rane targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they were elected from Kerala because the state is “mini-Pakistan.” He further alleged that terrorists in the state supported the Gandhi siblings, asserting that they won their parliamentary seats due to the support of “terrorists.”

“The derogatory remark by Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister @NiteshNRane, labelling Kerala as ‘mini-Pakistan’, is deeply malicious & utterly condemnable. Such rhetoric reflects the hate campaigns orchestrated by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala, a bastion of secularism & communal harmony. We strongly denounce this vile attack on Kerala, & call upon all democratic & secular forces to unite against Sangh Parivar’s hateful propaganda,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a post on X.

The remarks have led to widespread condemnation from opposition parties. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticized Rane for using such divisive language, questioning whether someone with such views should continue holding a ministerial post. He pointed out that Rane, as a minister, took an oath to uphold India’s unity and sovereignty, yet his statement clearly undermines these values by labeling the people of Kerala as terrorists.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey accused the BJP of struggling to accept the victories of Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won her seat by a significant margin. Meanwhile, Clyde Crasto, a spokesperson for the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), demanded a clear response from the BJP regarding Rane’s comments. He called the statement an insult to both Kerala and the nation, suggesting that such rhetoric was indicative of a lack of sanity.

In an attempt to clarify his comments amid the controversy, Nitesh Rane stated that Kerala is indeed “very much a part of India.” However, he reiterated concerns over the decreasing Hindu population in the state, further accusing Kerala of witnessing an ongoing religious conversion of Hindus to Muslims and Christians.

The clarification did little to quell the criticism. Political leaders from various parties continue to argue that Rane’s statements are inflammatory and divisive, questioning his role in the Maharashtra government.

This controversy is part of a larger political narrative of increasing polarisation in India. Kerala, known for its secularism and diverse religious demographics, has often found itself at the center of politically charged debates, particularly around issues of religion and identity. Rane’s comments are seen by many as an attempt to stoke communal divisions, reflecting broader societal tensions fueled by ideological divides.

As the backlash continues to grow, the incident raises important questions about the rhetoric used by political leaders and its impact on social harmony in India.

ALSO READ: From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024