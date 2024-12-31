From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024

In 2024, the National Green Tribunal, often referred to as the 'Green Court,' made significant strides in addressing India’s pressing environmental concerns.

In 2024, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), often referred to as the ‘Green Court,’ made significant strides in addressing India’s pressing environmental concerns.

With over 4,000 cases under adjudication, the NGT has increasingly utilized technology and scientific methods to tackle environmental challenges. Leveraging digital tools like an app for daily cause lists and case updates, the tribunal enhanced transparency and streamlined proceedings, ensuring more efficient resolutions.

One of the primary concerns the NGT focused on was the management of solid waste across the country. The tribunal conducted a nationwide review of waste management practices, holding state and union territory authorities accountable. Chief Secretaries were directed to submit compliance reports, highlighting gaps in waste processing, compost quality, and landfill management.

The NGT emphasized the need for better systems for legacy waste remediation and land recovery used for landfills.

The tribunal also turned its attention to the widespread issue of untreated sewage discharge into rivers, lakes, and ponds. It observed that untreated sewage was the main cause behind the pollution of rivers, rendering them unfit for bathing.

The NGT called for immediate measures to halt this discharge, instructing states to ensure proper sewage treatment infrastructure and full utilization of existing treatment plants. It also stressed the importance of providing 100% household connectivity to sewerage systems and using treated sewage for secondary purposes like irrigation.

Another key focus area was the Ganga River, a vital water source for millions of people. The NGT issued directives for towns along the river to prevent sewage discharge into the Ganga and its tributaries. Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the tribunal ensured that authorities provided clean water for devotees to perform sacred rituals.

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region remained a major concern. The NGT took active measures to monitor air quality, instructing the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to develop comprehensive action plans for each NCR district.

The tribunal also addressed air quality violations in 53 cities, urging the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF&CC) to consolidate action plans under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Hazardous waste management was another area of focus for the NGT, which issued guidelines for maintaining Treatment Storage Disposal Facilities (TSDFs). The tribunal also scrutinized industrial accidents like explosions and fires, ensuring environmental compensation for victims.

In the healthcare sector, the NGT found that many facilities were not compliant with biomedical waste management standards, leading to stricter regulations and the introduction of barcode systems to improve waste tracking.

The NGT also addressed e-waste management, directing authorities to enforce existing regulations and ensure that recyclers adhere to legal standards to prevent environmental harm. Similarly, the tribunal highlighted the urgent need for better management of plastic pollution, directing authorities to enhance enforcement and reduce single-use plastic waste.

Groundwater depletion was identified as a nationwide crisis, with excessive extraction and lack of proper recharge mechanisms. The NGT urged the government to implement stricter water conservation practices and promote initiatives like the “Har Ghar Jal Yojna.”

The tribunal also focused on deforestation, calling for immediate restoration efforts to combat encroachment and illegal tree felling, particularly in urban areas. In addition, it scrutinized mining activities, ensuring that operations were not permitted without valid district survey reports (DSRs) and replenishment studies.

Throughout 2024, the NGT called for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations, urging authorities to enhance monitoring systems and hold violators accountable. The tribunal also pushed for better infrastructure and staffing to ensure effective implementation of environmental laws.

In its final push for environmental protection, the NGT emphasized the need to safeguard floodplains and coastal zones. It urged authorities to identify, demarcate, and protect floodplain areas, particularly along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and called for the creation of Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs) to protect India’s fragile coastal ecosystems.

With these efforts, the NGT demonstrated its commitment to progressive environmental governance, making crucial interventions to protect India’s natural resources and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

