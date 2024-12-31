Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Kolkata: Health Ministry Seizes Spurious Drugs Worth Rs. 6.60 Crores

In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of counterfeit drugs, a joint investigation was carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal.

This operation, conducted at a wholesale facility in Kolkata, has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of suspected spurious drugs, as confirmed in an official press release by the Ministry of Health.

The raid took place at M/s Care and Cure For You, located in Kolkata, where authorities uncovered a range of drugs, including anti-cancer and anti-diabetic medications, all of which are believed to be counterfeit. The total market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs. 6.60 crores.

The drugs, which were labeled as being manufactured in various countries, including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, raised immediate suspicion. None of the drugs came with the necessary documentation to verify their legitimate import into India.

More Into The Case

As a result, these products are classified as spurious. Additionally, several empty packaging materials were found during the raid, further raising concerns about the authenticity of the seized stock.

In an effort to ensure thorough investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. Meanwhile, the CDSCO is holding the remaining drugs in secure custody while the investigation continues.

The probe led to the arrest of a woman, the owner of the wholesale business, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector from CDSCO, East Zone. The court has granted judicial custody for 14 days, allowing for further interrogation of the accused. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

In a related development, the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested two individuals, Sajibul Islam (24) and Mustakim Mondal (26), from Nowda PS, Murshidabad, on Saturday. The two are reportedly involved in terrorist activities. A police case has been registered against them at Nowda Thana, and the STF is continuing its investigation.

This coordinated action highlights the government’s determination to combat the dangerous trade in counterfeit medicines, which not only undermines the pharmaceutical industry but also poses significant risks to public health.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox