Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
Krishna KR, a young talented cinematographer from Kerala, passed away due to cardiac arrest at 30 in Srinagar. She was working on a film project in Jammu and Kashmir and had earlier been treated for a chest infection.

Who Was Krishna KR? Kerala’s Young Cinematographer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Krishna KR, an exceptionally talented and promising cinematographer from Perumbavoor, Kerala, passed away at the tender age of 30 due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Srinagar. Krishna was one of the key crew members on the third outing of the hugely successful Telugu hit series being directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film industry is in deep shock as people from all parts of the country are paying tribute to her after her sudden demise.

Known for her exceptional skills and dedication to her craft, Krishna had very soon been bestowed with recognition in the cinematography world. Before her untimely death, Sanu Varghese, a renowned Malayalam director and cinematographer, who was the Director of Photography for the film she is working on, had recruited Krishna.

So, before her death, Krishna had completed Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh schedules and caught a flight to Jammu and Kashmir for the next leg of shoot.

Krishna was shooting in Srinagar when she fell ill and was initially diagnosed to have a chest infection. She was admitted on December 23 to the Government Medical College Hospital in Srinagar. She started improving and even began speaking to her family after some days of treatment.

Her brother visited her as she was getting ready to be shifted to another ward. However, in a tragic turn of events, Krishna suffered a cardiac arrest just as she was being shifted to her new ward on Monday, resulting in her untimely death.

WCC Pays Tribute To Krishna KR

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) took to Instagram to mourn the loss of their dear member. They expressed their deep sorrow over Krishna’s untimely passing, highlighting her talent, resilience, and significant contributions to the film community. The WCC praised her unwavering dedication to her craft and the positive impact she made within the collective and the industry at large.

Her death has left a blank in the hearts of those who had known her. WCC expresses its deepest condolences to her family and friends and brethren in respect. Thoughts and prayers abound during this very difficult hour. The funeral is scheduled to take place in Perumbavoor.

