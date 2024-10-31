Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Kerala Man Arrested for Fake Bomb Threat on Abu Dhabi-Bound Flight

A 26-year-old man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly issuing a bomb threat against an Air Arabia flight scheduled to depart from Karipur International Airport in Malappuram to Abu Dhabi. The accused, identified as Mohammed Ijas from the nearby Palakkad district, sent an email to the airport director on Tuesday evening, claiming that a bomb had been placed on the aircraft. This alarming message prompted an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the receipt of the bomb threat, airport officials promptly reported the incident to the police. Authorities, aided by cyber police, were able to trace the source of the threat to Ijas. As it turned out, he was booked on the very flight he threatened, raising suspicions about his motives. Police detained Ijas at the airport, where he was scheduled to board the flight to Dubai.

According to police sources, Ijas admitted to making the threat, stating, “He had booked the flight under pressure from his friends. To avoid the trip, he issued the fake bomb threat – that’s the reason he gave.” The officers confirmed that his primary intention was to prevent the flight from taking off.

Ijas has been charged under various sections of the Civil Aviation Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Kerala Police Act for his actions. Following the arrest, he was presented in a local court, which subsequently remanded him into custody as the investigation continues.

Rising Trend of Hoax Threats in Aviation

The incident involving Ijas is part of a concerning trend of hoax bomb threats targeting the aviation sector in India. Just a day prior, over 100 flights operated by Indian airlines received similar threats, further raising alarms about security in the air travel industry. Reports indicated that Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara were among the airlines targeted, with Air India alone facing threats on approximately 36 flights.

In the past 16 days, more than 510 domestic and international flights have encountered bomb threats, many of which have originated from social media platforms. This surge in hoaxes has prompted authorities to remain vigilant and proactive in their security measures.

In response to the rising incidence of hoax threats, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Sunday that the government is considering implementing a ban on individuals responsible for such threats from flying. This proposed measure aims to bolster the safety and security of airline operations amid escalating concerns.

