Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala Police Takes Help Of AI To Decode Triple Murder Case

The Kerala Police have achieved a breakthrough in a 19-year-old triple murder case involving a woman and her 17-day-old twin daughters, thanks to the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

Kerala Police Takes Help Of AI To Decode Triple Murder Case

The Kerala Police have achieved a breakthrough in a 19-year-old triple murder case involving a woman and her 17-day-old twin daughters, thanks to the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a case dating back to 2006, two former army personnel, Divil Kumar and Rajesh, were arrested last week in Puducherry, where they had been living under false identities. The arrests were facilitated by AI-assisted analysis and a persistent investigation.

The Case and Initial Investigation

The murders took place in Alayamon, Kollam, where Ranjini, 25, and her newborn twin daughters were found dead. The Kerala Police initially identified two suspects, Divil Kumar and Rajesh, who were army personnel stationed in Pathankot, Punjab. Despite the early progress, both suspects vanished, and the case went cold for nearly two decades.

The AI Breakthrough

The case was revisited in 2024 when Kerala Police’s technical intelligence team employed AI to digitally age old photographs of the suspects. The process involved predicting changes in facial features and hairstyles to create updated images of the suspects.

These AI-generated images were cross-referenced with social media photographs, leading to a breakthrough. One of the AI-generated images had a 90% match with a wedding photograph on Facebook, linking it to Rajesh, who was living under the alias Praveen Kumar in Puducherry.

Further investigation revealed the whereabouts of Divil, who had assumed the identity of Vishnu. Both men were working as interior designers and were married to schoolteachers. The Kerala Police informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which carried out the arrests on January 4, 2025.

The Motive and Crime

The investigation revealed that Ranjini and Divil were neighbors and had been in a relationship. When Ranjini became pregnant and decided to keep the babies, their relationship deteriorated, and Divil returned to his Army posting.

Rajesh, Divil’s colleague, posed as Anil Kumar from Kollam and befriended Ranjini. The two conspired to murder Ranjini and her twins. Both were on leave from the Army at the time of the crime.

On the day of the incident, Ranjini’s mother, who had gone to collect the twins’ birth certificates, returned to find her daughter and grandchildren dead.

A Rare Application of AI

Kerala ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham highlighted the rarity of using AI in solving such a long-pending criminal case. He noted, “This case demonstrates the power of combining advanced technology with traditional investigative methods.”

A Landmark in Criminal Justice

The successful resolution of this case underscores the growing role of AI in law enforcement and its potential to solve even decades-old crimes. With the suspects now in custody, the long-awaited justice for Ranjini and her children may finally be served.

Filed under

AI kerala police Triple Murder Case

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Anita Anand? Indian Origin Who Might Replace Trudeau As PM Of Canada

Who Is Anita Anand? Indian Origin Who Might Replace Trudeau As PM Of Canada

Apple Sacks 185 Employees, Mostly Indians, In Connection With Alleged Fraud Scheme Involving Matching Grants Program

Apple Sacks 185 Employees, Mostly Indians, In Connection With Alleged Fraud Scheme Involving Matching Grants...

Senior Citizen Duped of ₹1 Lakh While Booking Tickets for Maha Kumbh Mela

Senior Citizen Duped of ₹1 Lakh While Booking Tickets for Maha Kumbh Mela

VIDEO: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Captures ‘Auroras’ From Space

VIDEO: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Captures ‘Auroras’ From Space

What Is The Torres Jewellery Scam? Over 1.25 Lakhs Investors Defrauded

What Is The Torres Jewellery Scam? Over 1.25 Lakhs Investors Defrauded

Entertainment

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We have All Receipts’

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox