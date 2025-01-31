Kerala School Ragging: Teen Takes Own Life After Being ‘Forced To Lick Toilet Seat’

A 15-year-old boy in Kerala tragically ended his life after enduring relentless bullying and ragging at school. Read more about the heartbreaking incident.

In a heartbreaking incident from Kerala, a 15-year-old boy named Mihir Ahammed tragically ended his life after enduring relentless bullying and ragging at school due to his skin color. On January 15, Mihir jumped from the 26th floor of his apartment building in Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, shortly after returning home from school. His mother, Rajna PM, took to social media to expose the unbearable torment her son had suffered, sharing heart-wrenching details of the abuse.

Mihir’s mother revealed that her son was “forced to lick toilet seats” and had his “head shoved into the toilet while it was flushed.” In response to the tragic loss, the family filed an FIR, and an investigation has been launched to uncover the details of the harrowing incident.

In the wake of her son’s tragic death, Rajna PM and her husband began piecing together the reasons behind Mihir’s heartbreaking decision. Through conversations with his friends, schoolmates, and reviewing social media messages, they uncovered the disturbing reality of the relentless abuse Mihir had endured. Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at school and on the school bus.

Rajna shared chilling screenshots of conversations that read, “They made Mihir play a game where he spread his fingers out and instead of using a pencil to hit between the gaps of his fingers, they made him use a knife. They also made him lick toilet seats and push his head into toilets and flush them.” According to Rajna, her son was a happy and active child, but “these acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom.”

On that fateful day, Mihir returned home from school at 2:45 PM, and by 3:50 PM, he had jumped from the 26th floor of their home in Choice Paradise, Thripunithara, Kochi, ending his life. The bullying was not limited to physical abuse; Mihir was reportedly targeted for his skin color, and even after his death, his tormentors continued to mock him.

Rajna shared screenshots of chat messages in which a person texted, “My sister just told me that Mihir killed himself. Check if he’s alive. No thanks.” Another responded with a laughing emoji, asking, “Where is this coming from?”.

Following the incident, the family submitted a detailed petition to the Chief Minister’s Office and the Director General of Police (DGP), along with the evidence they had gathered, urging for an immediate and impartial investigation. The family hopes that their efforts will bring justice for Mihir and prevent such tragedies from happening to other children.

This tragic incident highlights the severe issue of ragging and bullying in schools, which can have devastating consequences on young lives. It underscores the urgent need for schools and authorities to take strict measures to prevent such incidents and ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.

As the investigation continues, Mihir’s family and friends are left to grapple with the immense loss and the haunting memories of the cruelty he endured. The hope is that this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for society to address the issue of bullying and ragging with the seriousness it deserves.

