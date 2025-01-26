Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Manish Sisodia To Return As Deputy Chief Minister If AAP Wins, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Sisodia, who served as Kejriwal’s deputy during most of the previous term, was arrested in March 2023 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case.

Manish Sisodia To Return As Deputy Chief Minister If AAP Wins, Says Arvind Kejriwal


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that Manish Sisodia would be reinstated as Deputy Chief Minister if the party secures victory in the upcoming February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal made this declaration during a public rally in the Jangpura constituency, where Sisodia is contesting for the first time.

Addressing a large gathering, Kejriwal emphasized Sisodia’s role in transforming the education system in Delhi and referred to him as his “commander and younger brother.” Highlighting their achievements, he said, “Manish Sisodia and I have worked together to make government schools excellent for the better future of your children.

Now the BJP is claiming they will shut down government schools if they come to power. You must choose between AAP, which builds schools, and BJP, which closes them.”

Sisodia, who served as Kejriwal’s deputy during most of the previous term, was arrested in March 2023 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case.

Despite these challenges, he continues to be a significant figure in the AAP’s campaign. Previously representing Patparganj, Sisodia is now contesting from Jangpura, a constituency that presents a tough electoral battle, with BJP fielding Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress nominating Farhad Suri.

Promising transformative governance, Sisodia assured voters in Jangpura, “If I win, every brother and sister here will become Deputy CM. No one will dare to stop the work of the people here.”

Kejriwal also took aim at the BJP, accusing its MLAs of obstructing development in their constituencies. “In the last assembly, BJP won in eight constituencies, and they turned them into a living hell by halting progress. Don’t make the same mistake this time,” he urged the electorate.

The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, and the results are set to be announced on February 8.

ALSO READ: AAP Chief Kejriwal Questions Gujarat SRPF Deployment For Delhi Elections

arvind kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025 Manish Sisodia

