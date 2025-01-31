‘Operation Clean’: 27 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Stay In Kerala

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, 27 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for staying and working illegally in Kochi, Kerala. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing operation called ‘Operation Clean,’ which was launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena. This operation followed the arrest of Thaslima Begum, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman, two weeks ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The arrests were carried out through a joint effort by the Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), with the operation focusing on the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district. The arrested individuals had been working in various locations across the region while posing as migrant workers from West Bengal.

A detailed interrogation of the arrested individuals is currently underway, with police authorities focusing on uncovering the network that facilitated their illegal stay and work in the country. Police officials have also raised concerns about the misuse of migration routes from neighboring states like West Bengal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a related development, two Bangladeshi women, Kobitiba (22) and Rubina Sheikh (19), were also arrested on Thursday. The duo had allegedly crossed the border into India via West Bengal and traveled to Bengaluru, where they managed to acquire Aadhaar cards with the help of an agent.

The arrests highlight growing concerns over illegal immigration and the need for more stringent border control measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities continue to investigate the case, with a special focus on the broader syndicate operating across state borders. These actions are part of an intensified effort by the Kerala Police to curb illegal immigration and ensure the safety and security of the region.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row