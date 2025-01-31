Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row

Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of intentionally poisoning the water supply to Delhi, a claim that the Election Commission has asked him to substantiate with evidence by 11 am today.

Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is set to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) today in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the Yamuna water contamination issue. This follows a notice from the ECI to Kejriwal, urging him to provide evidence to substantiate his allegations that the Haryana government deliberately poisoned the water supply to Delhi.

The dispute over Yamuna water has escalated into a significant political issue, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of intentionally contaminating the water to harm the residents of Delhi. The Election Commission has given Kejriwal until 11 am today to present factual proof of these claims.

Earlier this week, the ECI had criticized Kejriwal for mixing his allegations of water poisoning with the technical issue of increased ammonia levels in the river. The commission had specifically asked Kejriwal to provide detailed evidence, including the nature, quantity, and method of poisoning, and any information regarding engineers and detection techniques used by the Delhi Jal Board.

The controversy erupted on Monday when Kejriwal made strong accusations, suggesting that the contaminated water could have led to a “mass genocide” in Delhi, had it been mixed with the city’s drinking supply. His remarks have sparked a fierce political battle, with BJP leaders attacking him for making baseless claims. As the Delhi assembly elections draw closer, the row over the Yamuna water has added fuel to the already heated political climate, with AAP, BJP, and Congress all exchanging accusations. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with the vote count scheduled for February 8.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended

Filed under

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) YAMUNA

