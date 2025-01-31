Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended

Tata Technologies has confirmed experiencing a ransomware attack that led to the temporary suspension of certain IT services.

Tata Technologies has confirmed a ransomware attack that impacted some of its IT assets, leading to the temporary suspension of certain services. The company disclosed the incident on January 31, stating that the affected services were taken offline as a precautionary measure but have since been fully restored.

Company Ensures Client Services Remained Unaffected

In an official statement, Tata Technologies reassured stakeholders that despite the disruption, its client delivery services remained fully operational throughout the incident.

“Some IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored. Our client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected,” the company said.

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway with cybersecurity experts to determine the root cause and implement necessary remedial measures. Tata Technologies emphasized its commitment to maintaining high security and data protection standards while taking all necessary precautions to mitigate any future risks.

Rising Cyber Threats in India’s Industrial Sector

Tata Technologies, a prominent provider of engineering and digital transformation services to global manufacturing firms, is among India’s leading ER&D (Engineering, Research & Development) service providers.

The cyberattack comes amid a sharp rise in ransomware incidents across India. According to a recent CyberPeace report, ransomware attacks in the country surged by 55% in 2024, with the industrial sector being the most affected—accounting for 75% of reported incidents.

This is not the first major disruption linked to Tata Group in recent months. In September 2024, a massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics (TEPL) facility near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, prompting a forensic investigation by local authorities.

The escalating frequency of cyberattacks on industrial firms highlights the urgent need for enhanced security frameworks to safeguard critical IT infrastructure. In July 2024, a ransomware attack on C-Edge Tech, a service provider for nearly 1,500 cooperative and rural regional banks in India, disrupted payment systems for around 300 small banks.

As Tata Technologies continues its investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the growing cyber threats faced by enterprises across various sectors.

