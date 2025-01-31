Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended

Tata Technologies has confirmed experiencing a ransomware attack that led to the temporary suspension of certain IT services.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended


Tata Technologies has confirmed a ransomware attack that impacted some of its IT assets, leading to the temporary suspension of certain services. The company disclosed the incident on January 31, stating that the affected services were taken offline as a precautionary measure but have since been fully restored.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Company Ensures Client Services Remained Unaffected

In an official statement, Tata Technologies reassured stakeholders that despite the disruption, its client delivery services remained fully operational throughout the incident.

“Some IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored. Our client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected,” the company said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway with cybersecurity experts to determine the root cause and implement necessary remedial measures. Tata Technologies emphasized its commitment to maintaining high security and data protection standards while taking all necessary precautions to mitigate any future risks.

Rising Cyber Threats in India’s Industrial Sector

Tata Technologies, a prominent provider of engineering and digital transformation services to global manufacturing firms, is among India’s leading ER&D (Engineering, Research & Development) service providers.

The cyberattack comes amid a sharp rise in ransomware incidents across India. According to a recent CyberPeace report, ransomware attacks in the country surged by 55% in 2024, with the industrial sector being the most affected—accounting for 75% of reported incidents.

This is not the first major disruption linked to Tata Group in recent months. In September 2024, a massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics (TEPL) facility near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, prompting a forensic investigation by local authorities.

The escalating frequency of cyberattacks on industrial firms highlights the urgent need for enhanced security frameworks to safeguard critical IT infrastructure. In July 2024, a ransomware attack on C-Edge Tech, a service provider for nearly 1,500 cooperative and rural regional banks in India, disrupted payment systems for around 300 small banks.

As Tata Technologies continues its investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the growing cyber threats faced by enterprises across various sectors.

Also Read: ‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary

Filed under

IT Services Suspended TATA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row

Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row

Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

StayWell Technologies Pioneers The Future Of Clean Air With Wearable And Smart Purification Innovations| NewsX Exclusive

StayWell Technologies Pioneers The Future Of Clean Air With Wearable And Smart Purification Innovations| NewsX...

Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

Entertainment

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox