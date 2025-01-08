KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday refuted recent corruption allegations, categorically stating that they were baseless and politically motivated. According to KTR, these accusations are an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues and lack any factual foundation.

The allegations, particularly surrounding the Formula E event, were dismissed by KTR as part of a larger political agenda. He stated, “This is a politically driven case with no substantial evidence. Despite these baseless accusations, I have fully cooperated with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation as a responsible citizen. I am prepared to fight these cases legally and constitutionally.”

KTR assured his continued participation in investigations, including appearances before both the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “I have nothing to hide and will address all inquiries openly,” he said, emphasizing his confidence in the judicial process.

He criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress party, for allegedly distorting facts to mislead the public. Addressing claims surrounding the High Court’s dismissal of a quash petition, KTR clarified that it was not an indication of guilt. “We will challenge this in the Supreme Court, where we are confident of a fair hearing,” he asserted.

KTR also voiced concerns about procedural irregularities during his ACB appearance, mentioning that his lawyer was not allowed to accompany him. He alleged that false information was leaked to the media, causing undue harassment. He vowed to seek legal protection to ensure future inquiries were conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

The BRS leader further took aim at Congress, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made to farmers and pensioners. He criticized the party’s priorities, alleging it employed diversionary tactics to shift focus from critical issues affecting citizens.

On the Formula E controversy, KTR defended the initiative, highlighting its significance in establishing Hyderabad as a global hub for sustainable technology and innovation. “This event was meant to create jobs and promote environmental consciousness,” he said, dismissing accusations about electoral bonds as misinformation propagated by both Congress and the BJP.

Concluding his remarks, KTR urged BRS members to stay focused on addressing real issues and working for the welfare of Telangana’s citizens. Expressing trust in the judicial system, he reiterated his commitment to advancing the state’s progress and ensuring justice.

