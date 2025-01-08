Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday refuted recent corruption allegations, categorically stating that they were baseless and politically motivated.

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday refuted recent corruption allegations, categorically stating that they were baseless and politically motivated. According to KTR, these accusations are an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues and lack any factual foundation.

The allegations, particularly surrounding the Formula E event, were dismissed by KTR as part of a larger political agenda. He stated, “This is a politically driven case with no substantial evidence. Despite these baseless accusations, I have fully cooperated with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation as a responsible citizen. I am prepared to fight these cases legally and constitutionally.”

KTR assured his continued participation in investigations, including appearances before both the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “I have nothing to hide and will address all inquiries openly,” he said, emphasizing his confidence in the judicial process.

He criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress party, for allegedly distorting facts to mislead the public. Addressing claims surrounding the High Court’s dismissal of a quash petition, KTR clarified that it was not an indication of guilt. “We will challenge this in the Supreme Court, where we are confident of a fair hearing,” he asserted.

KTR also voiced concerns about procedural irregularities during his ACB appearance, mentioning that his lawyer was not allowed to accompany him. He alleged that false information was leaked to the media, causing undue harassment. He vowed to seek legal protection to ensure future inquiries were conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

The BRS leader further took aim at Congress, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made to farmers and pensioners. He criticized the party’s priorities, alleging it employed diversionary tactics to shift focus from critical issues affecting citizens.

On the Formula E controversy, KTR defended the initiative, highlighting its significance in establishing Hyderabad as a global hub for sustainable technology and innovation. “This event was meant to create jobs and promote environmental consciousness,” he said, dismissing accusations about electoral bonds as misinformation propagated by both Congress and the BJP.

Concluding his remarks, KTR urged BRS members to stay focused on addressing real issues and working for the welfare of Telangana’s citizens. Expressing trust in the judicial system, he reiterated his commitment to advancing the state’s progress and ensuring justice.

Must Read: What Is The Torres Jewellery Scam? Over 1.25 Lakhs Investors Defrauded

Filed under

Corruption Charges KTR

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s What He Said

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s...

Entertainment

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We have All Receipts’

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox