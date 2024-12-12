Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lawyer Discloses Legal Battles Faced By Atul Subhash, WATCH Video

Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash's tragic suicide continues to highlight the challenges he faced in his legal and personal life.

Lawyer Discloses Legal Battles Faced By Atul Subhash, WATCH Video

Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash’s tragic suicide continues to highlight the challenges he faced in his legal and personal life. His lawyer, Dinesh Kumar, revealed that Atul was entangled in several legal battles, including cases under domestic violence laws, dowry harassment (Section 498A), maintenance (Section 125), and divorce proceedings. Kumar stated, “There were four primary cases against Atul, including a false case under Section 377, which was later withdrawn. He was diligent and regularly traveled from Bengaluru to attend hearings.”

Addressing claims about Atul’s frequent court appearances, Kumar clarified, “He appeared approximately 20-22 times, not 40 or more as some suggest. The High Court had directed the cases to be resolved within six months, and Atul ensured he complied with the process.” Despite the legal pressures, Kumar described him as calm and composed, stating, “Atul always appeared serene, never overtly distressed. He had an innocent demeanor.”

Atul’s school teacher, Rakesh Kumar Verma: Reveals His School Days

Atul’s school teacher, Rakesh Kumar Verma, remembered him as a bright and kind-hearted student. “Atul was an excellent student, always respectful and focused on his studies. He never got into fights or held ill intentions toward anyone,” Verma recalled. Reflecting on Atul’s suicide, Verma said, “The inefficiencies in our judicial system force many to extreme measures. His marriage derailed his life, and those involved destroyed his future.”

Atul’s tragic story underscores the immense emotional and psychological toll of prolonged legal battles and systemic inefficiencies, sparking renewed calls for urgent reforms in India’s judicial processes.

Also Read: Atul Subhash Suicide: Video Of Accused Family Escaping Goes Viral, WATCH

Filed under

Atul Subhash Lawyer Bengaluru suicide

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox