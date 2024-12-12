Lawyer Discloses Legal Battles Faced By Atul Subhash, WATCH Video

Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash’s tragic suicide continues to highlight the challenges he faced in his legal and personal life. His lawyer, Dinesh Kumar, revealed that Atul was entangled in several legal battles, including cases under domestic violence laws, dowry harassment (Section 498A), maintenance (Section 125), and divorce proceedings. Kumar stated, “There were four primary cases against Atul, including a false case under Section 377, which was later withdrawn. He was diligent and regularly traveled from Bengaluru to attend hearings.”

Addressing claims about Atul’s frequent court appearances, Kumar clarified, “He appeared approximately 20-22 times, not 40 or more as some suggest. The High Court had directed the cases to be resolved within six months, and Atul ensured he complied with the process.” Despite the legal pressures, Kumar described him as calm and composed, stating, “Atul always appeared serene, never overtly distressed. He had an innocent demeanor.”

Atul’s school teacher, Rakesh Kumar Verma: Reveals His School Days

Atul’s school teacher, Rakesh Kumar Verma, remembered him as a bright and kind-hearted student. “Atul was an excellent student, always respectful and focused on his studies. He never got into fights or held ill intentions toward anyone,” Verma recalled. Reflecting on Atul’s suicide, Verma said, “The inefficiencies in our judicial system force many to extreme measures. His marriage derailed his life, and those involved destroyed his future.”

Atul’s tragic story underscores the immense emotional and psychological toll of prolonged legal battles and systemic inefficiencies, sparking renewed calls for urgent reforms in India’s judicial processes.

