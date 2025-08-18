Lodha Foundation Launches India’s First Privately Funded Mathematical Sciences Institute in Mumbai

The Lodha Foundation on Monday inaugurated the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute (LMSI), unveiling India’s first privately funded mathematics research institute in Mumbai.

The Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute (LMSI) is known as a pure mathematics research institute which brings together mathematicians across the world.

As per the statement, Dr. Manjul Bhargava of Princeton University will serve on the LMSI advisory board. Other advisors to the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute are Dr. Mahan Mj of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Dr. Saurav Chatterjee of Stanford University, and Dr. Kavita Ramanan of Brown University.

Initiatives By The Lodha Foundation

The Lodha Foundation has started several initiatives in the field of education, innovation, environment and Indian culture. It also initiated a fund for Operation Sindoor patriots, schools for geniuses and community development programmes.

Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha attended the inauguration ceremony of Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute (LMSI) held on Sunday in Mumbai.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha welcomed the initiative. He said, “I welcome this new initiative on behalf of the Maharashtra government and the Central government. Aryabhatta gave the world zero, and now Dr. Manjul, a world-level mathematician of the same calibre, has joined this organisation. We can see what the future of this organisation will be.”

Lauding the initiative, mathematician Dr. V Kumar Murty said that it is a very important thing because it crystallises many forces that are at play. It brings together the movements that are happening in mathematical innovation and channels them in such a way that they become more effective and creative.

Informing that who will be the head of the foundation, CEO and MD of Lodha Developers, Abhishek Lodha said, “The institute will be headed by Dr Kumar Murthy. Leading researchers, theoretical mathematicians, and other mathematicians worldwide will be involved. We are seeing a huge amount of interest.”

