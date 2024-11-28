Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill

The Lok Sabha had constituted the committee on August 8 and asked to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter session, which is on Friday.

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill until the last day of the Budget session of Parliament next year. The resolution, introduced by Committee Chairman and BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, was approved through a voice vote.

Tensions Rise as Debate Over Waqf Bill Intensifies

The parliamentary committee has become a battleground for fierce debates between opposition and ruling party members over the Waqf Bill amendments. The government proposes changes to the Waqf Act, which have sparked significant controversy. Opposition members have criticized the proposed amendments, claiming they infringe on the religious rights of Muslims. In contrast, BJP members argue that the changes will promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of waqf boards.

Opposition Walkout and Calls for Deadline Extension

On Wednesday, the opposition members of the committee staged a walkout, expressing dissatisfaction with Chairman Jagdambika Pal’s assertion that the committee’s draft report was ready. Pal, along with BJP committee members, sought an extension of the deadline, originally set for November 29, to submit the report to the Lok Sabha.

The committee, formed on August 8, had initially been tasked with submitting its report during the first week of the Winter session, which is due to conclude on Friday. Following the last meeting on November 21, Pal indicated that consultations with stakeholders were complete, and the committee was now in the final stages of discussing the draft report.

The Controversy Over the Waqf Bill Amendments

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to introduce changes to the existing Waqf Act, aiming to improve the management and oversight of waqf properties. The BJP asserts that these amendments will ensure greater accountability in waqf boards and curb misuse of these religious properties. However, opposition parties argue that the amendments undermine Muslim religious rights by reducing the influence of Muslim communities in waqf board decisions.

What’s Next for the Waqf Bill?

The extended tenure for the joint committee ensures that discussions will continue as the Bill heads toward further deliberations in Parliament. The committee’s findings, once finalized, will play a crucial role in determining the future of the Waqf Act and the fate of the proposed amendments.

Filed under

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal Islam lok sabha Modi govt Narendra Modi parliament winter session Waqf bill Waqf Board
Advertisement

Also Read

IND vs AUS: Aussie PM Praises Kohli’s Perth Heroics; His Response? ‘You Always Got To Add Some Spice’ | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Aussie PM Praises Kohli’s Perth Heroics; His Response? ‘You Always Got To...

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING Reply

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING...

India Tops WTC Points Table After Dominant Win Over Australia – Race For Lord’s Final Heats Up

India Tops WTC Points Table After Dominant Win Over Australia – Race For Lord’s Final...

Legal Dispute Over Ajmer Dargah; Court Issues Notices to Minority Affairs Ministry and ASI

Legal Dispute Over Ajmer Dargah; Court Issues Notices to Minority Affairs Ministry and ASI

UK Homeowners Accelerate Gifting of Properties to Escape Rising Taxes

UK Homeowners Accelerate Gifting of Properties to Escape Rising Taxes

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING Reply

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous In Tribute Video

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire Despite Career Setbacks

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox