Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill

The Lok Sabha had constituted the committee on August 8 and asked to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter session, which is on Friday.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill until the last day of the Budget session of Parliament next year. The resolution, introduced by Committee Chairman and BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, was approved through a voice vote.

Tensions Rise as Debate Over Waqf Bill Intensifies

The parliamentary committee has become a battleground for fierce debates between opposition and ruling party members over the Waqf Bill amendments. The government proposes changes to the Waqf Act, which have sparked significant controversy. Opposition members have criticized the proposed amendments, claiming they infringe on the religious rights of Muslims. In contrast, BJP members argue that the changes will promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of waqf boards.

Opposition Walkout and Calls for Deadline Extension

On Wednesday, the opposition members of the committee staged a walkout, expressing dissatisfaction with Chairman Jagdambika Pal’s assertion that the committee’s draft report was ready. Pal, along with BJP committee members, sought an extension of the deadline, originally set for November 29, to submit the report to the Lok Sabha.

The committee, formed on August 8, had initially been tasked with submitting its report during the first week of the Winter session, which is due to conclude on Friday. Following the last meeting on November 21, Pal indicated that consultations with stakeholders were complete, and the committee was now in the final stages of discussing the draft report.

The Controversy Over the Waqf Bill Amendments

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to introduce changes to the existing Waqf Act, aiming to improve the management and oversight of waqf properties. The BJP asserts that these amendments will ensure greater accountability in waqf boards and curb misuse of these religious properties. However, opposition parties argue that the amendments undermine Muslim religious rights by reducing the influence of Muslim communities in waqf board decisions.

What’s Next for the Waqf Bill?

The extended tenure for the joint committee ensures that discussions will continue as the Bill heads toward further deliberations in Parliament. The committee’s findings, once finalized, will play a crucial role in determining the future of the Waqf Act and the fate of the proposed amendments.