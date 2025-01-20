Lucknow: Man Killed Live-In Partner After She Demanded For Marriage – Police

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Lucknow‘s PGI area, a 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 30-year-old live-in partner, Geeta Sharma. The couple had been living together for over a year, but their relationship had become fraught with tension, particularly surrounding Geeta’s repeated requests for marriage. Police reports suggest that the accused, Girija Shankar, who was already married, fatally ran over Geeta with his car, attempting to stage her death as an accident.

Geeta, a resident of Rae Bareli, was found dead on the morning of Friday, January 19, near the Defense Expo Ground. Initially, the death was thought to be the result of an accident, but further investigation revealed suspicious injury marks on her head and body. The postmortem report confirmed ante-mortem injuries, prompting police to register a murder case. On Saturday, Girija Shankar, an advocate by profession (though his credentials are yet to be verified), was detained and eventually confessed to the crime.

According to Pankaj Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the couple’s relationship had been plagued by several disputes, mainly revolving around Geeta’s pressure on Girija to marry her. Investigations revealed that Girija had two previous marriages, and Geeta was often isolated due to his bad reputation. Her brother, Lalchand, claimed that Girija had taken out an insurance policy worth ₹1 crore in Geeta’s name, with him as the beneficiary. He believes that the murder was a premeditated act to claim the insurance amount.

Lalchand also recounted his suspicions when Girija called him after the alleged “accident” and informed him of Geeta’s death. He found it strange that Girija seemed to know about Geeta’s passing before it was officially reported. The brother also noted that Girija had been evasive about the car repairs and failed to provide a clear explanation for his actions. Police investigations are ongoing, and they are working to confirm all details surrounding the case.

As the community reels from this horrific crime, questions are being raised about the pressures and toxic dynamics within relationships that can tragically lead to such devastating outcomes.

