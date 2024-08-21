Watch: Panchayat Scene Comes To Life As Top Cop’s Pigeon Release Fails, Initiates Action

During an Independence Day event in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer’s attempt to release a pigeon ended in an unexpected way, the bird fell to the ground instead of flying away.

As a result, District Police Chief Girija Shankar Jaiswal called for disciplinary measures against those accountable for this embarrassing incident.

Further, It has also been reported that the bird was unwell. Later, when the video got viral, it triggered a wave of memes. Many social media users were reminded of a similar scene from the Panchayat web series.

During the flag-hoisting event, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle was a chief guest, who were joined by Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo and Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal. Each of the three guests was given a pigeon to release.

While the pigeons released by the MLA and the Collector soared into the sky, but, the one let go by the police chief did not take flight. Following this mishap, the senior officer questioned the organizers about this mistake. Thus, embarrassed, the organizers quickly provided another pigeon, which this time, was released successfully by the officer.

But unfortunately, the police officer later sent the letter to the district collector requesting action regarding the incident. Reports PTI.

