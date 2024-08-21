Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Watch: Panchayat Scene Comes To Life As Top Cop’s Pigeon Release Fails, Initiates Action

Watch: Panchayat Scene Comes To Life As Top Cop’s Pigeon Release Fails, Initiates Action

During an Independence Day event in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer’s attempt to release a pigeon ended in an unexpected way, the bird fell to the ground instead of flying away.

As a result, District Police Chief Girija Shankar Jaiswal called for disciplinary measures against those accountable for this embarrassing incident.

Further, It has also been reported that the bird was unwell. Later, when the video got viral, it triggered a wave of memes. Many social media users  were reminded of a similar scene from the Panchayat web series.

Watch the Video

Also Read: Watch Video: Customer’s Tadap Tadap Ke Protest Outside Ola Electric Showroom Goes Viral

During the flag-hoisting event, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle was a chief guest, who were joined by Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo and Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal. Each of the three guests was given a pigeon to release.

While the pigeons released by the MLA and the Collector soared into the sky, but, the one let go by the police chief did not take flight. Following this mishap, the senior officer questioned the organizers about this mistake. Thus, embarrassed, the organizers quickly provided another pigeon, which this time, was released successfully by the officer.

But unfortunately, the police officer later sent the letter to the district collector requesting action regarding the incident. Reports PTI.

Must Read: Viral: ‘Getting ready for my baby’s funeral’, US Influencer Sparks Outrage With Video Preparing For Her Baby’s Funeral

addBlock

Recent Post

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture...

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox