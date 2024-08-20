Watch Video: Customer’s Tadap Tadap Ke Protest Outside Ola Electric Showroom Goes Viral

A video of a disgruntled customer singing Salman Khan’s iconic song Tadap Tadap Ke outside an Ola Electric showroom has taken social media by storm. The video, featuring Sagar Singh, a frustrated Ola Electric scooter owner, was shared on X by Pankaj Parekh. According to Parekh, Singh’s scooter experienced frequent issues, and despite numerous attempts to seek help, Ola Electric failed to provide adequate after-sales service. In response to the company’s lack of support, Singh decided to stage a unique protest by singing in front of the showroom.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.9 million views, more than 2,200 likes, and a flood of comments from other discontented customers and observers.

The viral incident has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing their dissatisfaction with Ola Electric’s after-sales service. One X user, CMA Venkatesh Alla, voiced his concerns by commenting, “Ola electric share price hitting upper circuits. If post-sales service is this poor, it won’t be long before it drops below ₹50. What kind of company is this? Why aren’t you focusing on after-sales service?”

Another user, Jay, criticized the company further, saying, “Ola service is the worst, and @bhash is a clever fox. I don’t understand why they are topping sales and now heading for an IPO. This company is seriously the worst and very bad. I own their S1 Air, and the after-sales service is abysmal. I must say, boycott Ola products—buy Chinese items if you must, but not Ola.”

Sagar Singh bought an

OLA Electric Scooter.

The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn’t provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom. 😝 pic.twitter.com/NzshT8Kdmc — Pankaj Parekh (@DhanValue) August 19, 2024

Yogesh Singh, another dissatisfied customer, also shared his frustration on X. He wrote, “I registered my complaint 17 days ago, but still haven’t received a reply from Ola. I purchased an Ola scooter on April 1, 2024, but haven’t even received the RC yet.”

The growing chorus of complaints from customers like Sagar Singh and Yogesh Singh highlights the ongoing issues with Ola Electric’s after-sales service, raising serious concerns about the company’s customer care practices. The viral video and subsequent reactions underscore a broader dissatisfaction that could have significant implications for the company’s reputation and future sales.