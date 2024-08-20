Ujjain: MP CM Mohan Yadav Explores Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram in Ujjain district on Tuesday. The ashram is associated with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj.

CM Yadav offered flowers at Siddh Samadhi and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Today, I had the privilege of visiting the ashram of Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj ji, Shrikshetra Valmiki Dham in Ujjain. On this occasion, I worshipped at Siddh Samadhi in the Dham and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.”

“Today, CM Mohan Yadav visited Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham. He also worshipped the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj here. It is a years-old tradition and it is believed that Gogaji Maharaj came to Avantika Puri to meet Baba Mahakal.

When the Mughals attempted to destroy the Mahakal temple, Gogaji Maharaj came to Ujjain, battled the Mughals, and saved the temple,” Rajya Sabha MP Umeshnath Maharaj.

“Even today, the place where Gogaji Maharaj’s army stayed in Ujjain’s Kheer Sagar is known as Yogeshwar Tekri and Goga Tekri. We still believe that Gogaji Maharaj comes from Rajasthan to meet Baba Mahakal here. People from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other regions come here with Chhadi and Flags Nishans of Gogaji Maharaj,” he added.

CM Yadav said, “Today, I visited the ashram of our Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umesh Nath. There is a tradition for people from the Valmiki community to come here with the Chhadis (sticks) of Gogaji Maharaj. This place is developing as a pilgrimage spot. I performed puja of ‘Nishans’ from Punjab, Jhansi, and Maharashtra. People from many places in the country bring their ‘nishans’ here.”

