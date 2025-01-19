Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Goa: 2 Dead In Paraglider Crash; Tourism Department Had Denied Permission

Tragedy struck the adventure sports community over the weekend with two separate paragliding accidents claiming lives in Goa and Himachal Pradesh. The incidents have raised serious concerns about safety standards and regulatory oversight in the sector.

Paragliding Tragedy at Keri Plateau, Goa

In North Goa, a fatal paragliding crash at Keri plateau claimed the lives of two individuals—a 27-year-old woman from Pune, Shivani Dable, and her 26-year-old instructor, Sumal Nepali from Nepal. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when their paraglider plunged into a ravine shortly after takeoff from a cliff in Keri village.

Illegal Adventure Sports Operation Exposed

Goa police revealed that Dable had chosen to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating without proper authorization. The Mandrem police registered a case against the company’s owner, Shekhar Raizada, accusing him of jeopardizing human lives.

The Goa Tourism Department issued a statement on Sunday, expressing condolences and clarifying that the activity was conducted illegally. “The said activity was being conducted illegally and without any authorisation. The department reiterates its commitment to ensuring that all tourism-related activities in the state adhere strictly to safety regulations and licensing norms,” the statement read.

Call for Safety and Accountability in Adventure Sports

The tourism department further emphasized the importance of using licensed and authorized operators for adventure activities. It assured that an inquiry would be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible for the unauthorized operation.

“The department appeals to tourists and operators to prioritize safety by adhering to licensing norms and safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the statement added.

Himachal Pradesh Sees Back-to-Back Fatalities in Paragliding Accidents

Meanwhile, two tourists lost their lives in separate paragliding accidents in Himachal Pradesh within a span of 24 hours. The incidents occurred in Kangra and Kullu districts, well-known for adventure sports.

Accident in Dharamshala

The first accident took place at the Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala. Bhavsar Khushi, a tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was on a tandem paragliding flight when tragedy struck. While taking off, she fell from the sky and succumbed to her injuries. The pilot accompanying her also sustained injuries and was rushed to Tanda Medical College for treatment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vir Bahadur confirmed the incident and noted that an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident was underway.

Second Fatality in Kullu

The second incident occurred in the Kullu district, claiming the life of Tamil Nadu’s Jayash Ram. Details of the mishap have yet to be fully disclosed, but authorities have confirmed that it took place at another popular paragliding site in the region.

Concerns Over Safety in Adventure Sports

These recent fatalities have cast a spotlight on the lack of oversight in the adventure sports industry. While paragliding continues to attract thrill-seekers, experts and authorities stress the need for rigorous safety protocols, proper licensing, and regular inspections of equipment and operators.

Both Goa and Himachal Pradesh are known for their adventure tourism offerings, but these incidents underline the risks involved when safety regulations are not followed.

As investigations continue, authorities in both states are urging tourists to verify the credentials of operators before participating in such activities. Ensuring strict compliance with safety standards is seen as essential to preventing further tragedies.

Filed under

goa Tourism Department

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

