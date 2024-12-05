Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Lucknow Police Takes Action Against Loudspeaker Violations

The Lucknow Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar, conducted surprise inspections early Thursday morning to enforce Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeaker use and enhance safety for morning walkers. The initiative was aimed at reducing noise pollution and addressing public safety concerns, particularly for women and senior citizens. Senior officials, including the Deputy […]

Lucknow Police Takes Action Against Loudspeaker Violations

The Lucknow Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar, conducted surprise inspections early Thursday morning to enforce Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeaker use and enhance safety for morning walkers.

The initiative was aimed at reducing noise pollution and addressing public safety concerns, particularly for women and senior citizens.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), took part in the inspections, patrolling key areas of the city during the early hours.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi emphasized the police’s commitment to enforcing the Supreme Court’s directives, saying, “All officials and personnel inspected areas frequented by morning walkers today to ensure compliance with loudspeaker regulations. We also launched a campaign targeting high-speed bikers and engaged with walkers to address their concerns. Our goal is to improve facilities and ensure public safety.”

Alongside enforcing noise regulations, the police initiated awareness campaigns to curb reckless biking, a significant traffic hazard. Strict actions were taken against high-speed bikers and other violations.

Residents praised the proactive measures, commending the efforts to enhance safety in public spaces during the early morning hours. The Supreme Court’s guidelines mandate that loudspeakers and sound systems must not operate between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and noise levels should not exceed 10 dB(A) above the local ambient standard.

Maha Kumbh Preparations

In related news, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, set for January 2025, are progressing rapidly. Pathak stated that most of the arrangements are complete and the event is expected to attract millions of devotees from around the globe.

Pathak shared, “Preparations for the Kumbh are nearly finished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural program, showcasing the event to the world. We are also planning visits to cities like Mumbai and Jaipur to invite public representatives and citizens to join the Maha Kumbh.”

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj a new district. This move is intended to streamline administration and improve management for the large-scale event.

The state’s dual focus on public safety in Lucknow and ensuring smooth operations for the Maha Kumbh highlights its proactive approach to governance and public welfare.

Read More: Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Filed under

Loudspeaker Violations Lucknow Police supreme court of india

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox