Lucknow Police Takes Action Against Loudspeaker Violations

The Lucknow Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar, conducted surprise inspections early Thursday morning to enforce Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeaker use and enhance safety for morning walkers.

The initiative was aimed at reducing noise pollution and addressing public safety concerns, particularly for women and senior citizens.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), took part in the inspections, patrolling key areas of the city during the early hours.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi emphasized the police’s commitment to enforcing the Supreme Court’s directives, saying, “All officials and personnel inspected areas frequented by morning walkers today to ensure compliance with loudspeaker regulations. We also launched a campaign targeting high-speed bikers and engaged with walkers to address their concerns. Our goal is to improve facilities and ensure public safety.”

Alongside enforcing noise regulations, the police initiated awareness campaigns to curb reckless biking, a significant traffic hazard. Strict actions were taken against high-speed bikers and other violations.

Residents praised the proactive measures, commending the efforts to enhance safety in public spaces during the early morning hours. The Supreme Court’s guidelines mandate that loudspeakers and sound systems must not operate between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and noise levels should not exceed 10 dB(A) above the local ambient standard.

Maha Kumbh Preparations

In related news, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, set for January 2025, are progressing rapidly. Pathak stated that most of the arrangements are complete and the event is expected to attract millions of devotees from around the globe.

Pathak shared, “Preparations for the Kumbh are nearly finished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural program, showcasing the event to the world. We are also planning visits to cities like Mumbai and Jaipur to invite public representatives and citizens to join the Maha Kumbh.”

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj a new district. This move is intended to streamline administration and improve management for the large-scale event.

The state’s dual focus on public safety in Lucknow and ensuring smooth operations for the Maha Kumbh highlights its proactive approach to governance and public welfare.

