Madhya Pradesh Man’s Tragic Suicide Linked To Marital Disputes: Accuses Wife & In-laws Of Mental Harassment

In a heartbreaking incident, a 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide, leaving behind a chilling video where he accused his wife and in-laws of mental harassment. The tragic event occurred on Sunday in Biaora town, Raigarh district, where the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home.

The man, in his final message recorded on his phone, claimed that his wife frequently visited her parents’ house every two weeks, and upon her return, would engage in frequent arguments with his parents. The man accused his in-laws of contributing to his mental distress, alleging constant harassment. Despite his repeated efforts to resolve the situation and bring his wife back, the man stated that she insisted on living separately.

According to Virendra Dhakad, the in-charge of the Biaora city police station, an investigation is currently underway, and further legal steps will be taken after gathering evidence. The deceased man’s family is left grappling with his tragic death, as they hope for justice following the accusations in the video.

This incident follows another recent suicide case in Gujarat, which also involved marital issues. On January 4, Gujarat police registered a case after a 39-year-old man in Zamrala village left a similar video blaming his wife for his death. In the video, the man expressed his desire for authorities to “teach his wife a lesson for causing his death.” The deceased’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter-in-law had mentally harassed his son, often quarrelling with him and leaving for her parent’s home.

Both cases shed light on the disturbing issue of marital mental harassment, with spouses accusing each other of driving them to extreme actions. Investigations are ongoing in both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, as authorities work to address these serious allegations and ensure justice is served.

