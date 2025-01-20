Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Man’s Tragic Suicide Linked To Marital Disputes: Accuses Wife & In-laws Of Mental Harassment

A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide, accusing his wife and in-laws of mental harassment in a video. The tragic incident occurred in Biaora town.

Madhya Pradesh Man’s Tragic Suicide Linked To Marital Disputes: Accuses Wife & In-laws Of Mental Harassment

In a heartbreaking incident, a 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide, leaving behind a chilling video where he accused his wife and in-laws of mental harassment. The tragic event occurred on Sunday in Biaora town, Raigarh district, where the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home.

The man, in his final message recorded on his phone, claimed that his wife frequently visited her parents’ house every two weeks, and upon her return, would engage in frequent arguments with his parents. The man accused his in-laws of contributing to his mental distress, alleging constant harassment. Despite his repeated efforts to resolve the situation and bring his wife back, the man stated that she insisted on living separately.

According to Virendra Dhakad, the in-charge of the Biaora city police station, an investigation is currently underway, and further legal steps will be taken after gathering evidence. The deceased man’s family is left grappling with his tragic death, as they hope for justice following the accusations in the video.

This incident follows another recent suicide case in Gujarat, which also involved marital issues. On January 4, Gujarat police registered a case after a 39-year-old man in Zamrala village left a similar video blaming his wife for his death. In the video, the man expressed his desire for authorities to “teach his wife a lesson for causing his death.” The deceased’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter-in-law had mentally harassed his son, often quarrelling with him and leaving for her parent’s home.

Both cases shed light on the disturbing issue of marital mental harassment, with spouses accusing each other of driving them to extreme actions. Investigations are ongoing in both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, as authorities work to address these serious allegations and ensure justice is served.

ALSO READ: Bodily Injuries Not Essential To Prove Sexual Assault: Supreme Court

Filed under

Madhya Pradesh suicide marital abuse mental harassment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Open To Talks,’ Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead Of Inauguration

‘Open To Talks,’ Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead Of Inauguration

Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: ‘Rules Are About to Change’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: ‘Rules Are About to Change’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Demands Stricter Safety Measures After Fatal Paragliding Accident In Manali

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Demands Stricter Safety Measures After Fatal Paragliding Accident In Manali

Stay Warm At Mahakumbh 2025: UP Introduces Online Firewood Purchase For Pilgrims

Stay Warm At Mahakumbh 2025: UP Introduces Online Firewood Purchase For Pilgrims

Zomato Reports 57% Drop In Q3FY25 Net Profit, Shares Fall Over 7%

Zomato Reports 57% Drop In Q3FY25 Net Profit, Shares Fall Over 7%

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox