Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Hits Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, On Diwali Morning

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the jolted the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

NCS said the earthquake hit at 9:23 AM (IST), at a depth of 10 km.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded at Latitude 31.47 N and Longitude 78.35 E.

(With ANI Inputs)

