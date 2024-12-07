Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: UP Government Builds Five-Star Tent City In Prayagraj To Host Thousands Of Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh Government is building a luxurious tent city for Mahakumbh 2025, featuring over 2,000 Swiss-style tents with modern amenities. (READ MORE BELOW)

Mahakumbh 2025: UP Government Builds Five-Star Tent City In Prayagraj To Host Thousands Of Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh Government is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, starting from January 13 and continuing till February 26. To accommodate the vast number of devotees visiting the holy city, a luxurious tent city is being constructed, promising comfort akin to five-star hotels.

The tent city, managed only by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), is going to boast over 2,000 such tents in the Swiss cotton style. Six companies, such as Kumbh Camp India, Aagaman, Kumbh Village, Kumbh Canvas, and Era, have collaborated for this grand undertaking. The types of accommodation would range from dormitories to Maharaja-style villas.

Luxury Meets Devotion

The tents are categorized into four types:

  • Villa Tents: Spanning 900 square feet, offering the ultimate luxury experience.
  • Super Deluxe Tents: Covering 480 to 580 square feet, these are designed for premium comfort.
  • Deluxe Blocks: Sized between 250 to 400 square feet, these provide mid-range options.
  • Dormitories: Affordable group accommodations for budget-conscious visitors.

Pricing for these tents starts at ₹1,500 and goes up to ₹35,000 for premium options. Non-dormitory tents are priced between ₹4,000 and ₹8,000.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The tents are equipped with modern amenities, including:

  • Air conditioners, sofas, and comfortable beds for a luxurious stay.
  • Workstations, WiFi, and mattresses to ensure convenience.
  • Geysers, mosquito nets, and fire extinguishers for safety and comfort.

In addition to these, the package includes cultural activities, yoga sessions, and visits to Prayagraj’s historical and cultural landmarks.

Bookings and Availability

The tent city will be open for devotees from January 1 to March 25, 2025. Pilgrims can make reservations through the Mahakumbh app or the UPSTDC website. This initiative ensures that visitors enjoy a seamless experience while partaking in the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh 2025 tent city is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, providing devotees with an unparalleled experience.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Top Attractions In Prayagraj For Kumbh Mela Visitors

Filed under

mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox