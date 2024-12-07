Mahakumbh 2025: UP Government Builds Five-Star Tent City In Prayagraj To Host Thousands Of Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh Government is building a luxurious tent city for Mahakumbh 2025, featuring over 2,000 Swiss-style tents with modern amenities. (READ MORE BELOW)

The Uttar Pradesh Government is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, starting from January 13 and continuing till February 26. To accommodate the vast number of devotees visiting the holy city, a luxurious tent city is being constructed, promising comfort akin to five-star hotels.

The tent city, managed only by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), is going to boast over 2,000 such tents in the Swiss cotton style. Six companies, such as Kumbh Camp India, Aagaman, Kumbh Village, Kumbh Canvas, and Era, have collaborated for this grand undertaking. The types of accommodation would range from dormitories to Maharaja-style villas.

Luxury Meets Devotion

The tents are categorized into four types:

Villa Tents: Spanning 900 square feet, offering the ultimate luxury experience.

Super Deluxe Tents: Covering 480 to 580 square feet, these are designed for premium comfort.

Deluxe Blocks: Sized between 250 to 400 square feet, these provide mid-range options.

Dormitories: Affordable group accommodations for budget-conscious visitors.

Pricing for these tents starts at ₹1,500 and goes up to ₹35,000 for premium options. Non-dormitory tents are priced between ₹4,000 and ₹8,000.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The tents are equipped with modern amenities, including:

Air conditioners, sofas, and comfortable beds for a luxurious stay.

Workstations, WiFi, and mattresses to ensure convenience.

Geysers, mosquito nets, and fire extinguishers for safety and comfort.

In addition to these, the package includes cultural activities, yoga sessions, and visits to Prayagraj’s historical and cultural landmarks.

Bookings and Availability

The tent city will be open for devotees from January 1 to March 25, 2025. Pilgrims can make reservations through the Mahakumbh app or the UPSTDC website. This initiative ensures that visitors enjoy a seamless experience while partaking in the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh 2025 tent city is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, providing devotees with an unparalleled experience.

