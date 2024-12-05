Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, And Sonu Nigam Lead Star-Studded Lineup

Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, and Sonu Nigam are scheduled to perform at Mahakumbh 2025, bringing soulful music to this spiritual event. These iconic artists will elevate the experience for devotees with devotional and cultural performances.

The Mahakumbh 2025 will begin on January 13 in Prayagraj. Devotees across the Indian diaspora and the rest of the world will gather here to enjoy not only the holy bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event will be enhanced by performances from some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, combining devotion with entertainment.

These events will be conducted at Ganga Pandal, within the Mela area, so that attendees can be absorbed in the ambiance.

Stars To Perform At Maha Kumbh

A wide range of celebrity artists, including popular singers and composers, will perform at the Mahakumbh 2025. Some of those confirmed to perform include Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal. These idols will present devotional and cultural performances during the event.

The performances will be managed by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department in association with the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India. A preliminary schedule has been prepared, though it is subject to changes depending on the availability of the artists. If an artist is unable to perform on the scheduled date, efforts will be made to arrange for a replacement artist.

Schedule Of Devotional Performances

The devotional cultural performances are scheduled to start prior to the Mahakumbh, with the first performance being on January 10, three days before the actual event. The Ganga Pandal, specially constructed for these events, can accommodate up to 10,000 people. The events will be held every day from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, thus keeping the atmosphere alive and spiritual.

January 10: The iconic singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will start the performances with his powerful renditions, inspiring devotees with his music.

January 11: Malini Awasthi, a well-known folk singer from Uttar Pradesh, will take the stage, giving a very captivating performance which reflects the region’s rich musical traditions.

January 18: Kailash Kher, with his soulful voice and iconic songs, will perform, giving the event a unique blend of devotional music.

January 19: Sonu Nigam, whose voice has touched millions, will continue the series of performances, captivating the crowd with his melodic voice.

The following weeks will have other stars like Kavita Paudwal on January 31, Maithili Thakur on January 20, Vishal Bhardwaj on February 1, Richa Sharma on February 2, and Jubin Nautiyal on February 8 performing. Renowned artists like Rasika Shekhar on February 10, Hansraj Raghuvanshi on February 14, and Shreya Ghoshal on February 24 will also do soul-stirring performances all through the event, bringing the devotion and celebration.

Government’s Grand Gesture: Rs 2100 Crore Investment

In a major boost to the event, the central government has approved a substantial grant of Rs 2100 crore for the Maha Kumbh 2025, with the first installment of Rs 1050 crore already released. This generous financial support comes at the request of the Uttar Pradesh Government, which aims to ensure that the Mahakumbh is a grand and well-organized event. The UP government has already allocated Rs 5435.68 crore for the organization of the festival, which is being used across 421 projects aimed at enhancing the overall experience of the devotees.

As a preparation for this monumental event, infrastructure in Prayagraj is undergoing a massive overhaul. Major developments involve the construction of railway overbridges and underbridges, strengthening of roads, and anti-erosion work along the riverbanks. Beautification projects by the city will include theme-based designs, and IT-based monitoring will keep the operations running seamlessly during the event.

Efforts are on for the millions of devotees that are expected to attend a clean drinking water supply and solid waste management. In a collaborative effort with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Municipal Corporation of Prayagraj, the effort is to offer a clean and hygienic environment during the Kumbh. A digital Kumbh Museum and a tourism route connecting all the major religious destinations will surely enhance the experience of the visiting tourist.

ALSO READ | Mahakumbh Mela: From Record-Breaking Gatherings To Celestial Connection, Here Are Some Interesting Facts