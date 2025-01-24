A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, killed eight people and injured seven on Friday. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

A devastating blast occurred at an ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Friday morning, leaving at least eight dead and seven others injured. The explosion caused severe damage to the factory, collapsing its roof and creating chaos at the site. Rescue teams, including firefighters and ambulances, were quickly deployed to assist the victims, and earthmovers were brought in to clear the debris.

Ordnance Factory Bhandara blast pic.twitter.com/BYDm9bodTV — Manish ex surpanch🍊 (@nagdeve10) January 24, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his sorrow over the incident during an event in Nagpur. He confirmed the tragic loss of eight lives and the injuries to seven others. In his remarks, Gadkari described the explosion as “unfortunate” and called for a moment of silence to honor the victims.

भंडारा जिल्ह्यातील ऑर्डिनन्स फॅक्टरीमध्ये स्फोट होऊन छत कोसळल्यामुळे एका कामगाराचा मृत्यू झाल्याची, तसेच अनेक कामगार अडकल्याची घटना दुर्दैवी आहे. मृत पावलेल्या कामगारास श्रद्धांजली. माझ्या संवेदना त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांसमवेत आहेत. जखमींना लवकरात लवकर स्वास्थ्य मिळावे अशी प्रार्थना… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 24, 2025

“A sad incident has happened. At the ordnance factory in Bhandara, an explosion took place, causing the death of eight people and injuring seven others. This is the early report. I ask everyone to stand for a minute to honor them and then we will continue with the program,” Gadkari said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his deep sadness over the tragic blast. On social media, Singh offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

Deeply saddened to know about the blast ot Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 24, 2025

“Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected,” Singh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole pointed fingers at the state and central government for the tragedy, calling the incident a “failure of the Modi government.” His statement drew attention to the ongoing debates surrounding the government’s handling of safety and operational protocols in such facilities.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway, and further updates are expected as the rescue operations continue. Meanwhile, the families of the victims are being provided with assistance, and efforts to ensure the well-being of the injured are ongoing.

