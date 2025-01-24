Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Maharashtra: Bhandara’s Ordnance Factory Blast Leaves 8 Dead, 7 Injured

A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, killed eight people and injured seven on Friday. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

Maharashtra: Bhandara’s Ordnance Factory Blast Leaves 8 Dead, 7 Injured

A devastating blast occurred at an ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Friday morning, leaving at least eight dead and seven others injured. The explosion caused severe damage to the factory, collapsing its roof and creating chaos at the site. Rescue teams, including firefighters and ambulances, were quickly deployed to assist the victims, and earthmovers were brought in to clear the debris.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his sorrow over the incident during an event in Nagpur. He confirmed the tragic loss of eight lives and the injuries to seven others. In his remarks, Gadkari described the explosion as “unfortunate” and called for a moment of silence to honor the victims.

“A sad incident has happened. At the ordnance factory in Bhandara, an explosion took place, causing the death of eight people and injuring seven others. This is the early report. I ask everyone to stand for a minute to honor them and then we will continue with the program,” Gadkari said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his deep sadness over the tragic blast. On social media, Singh offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

“Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected,” Singh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole pointed fingers at the state and central government for the tragedy, calling the incident a “failure of the Modi government.” His statement drew attention to the ongoing debates surrounding the government’s handling of safety and operational protocols in such facilities.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway, and further updates are expected as the rescue operations continue. Meanwhile, the families of the victims are being provided with assistance, and efforts to ensure the well-being of the injured are ongoing.

